Amber Borzotra Exits The Challenge World Championship Early After Learning She's Pregnant

Watch : The Challenge's Amber Borzotra Opens Up About Autism Diagnosis

Amber Borzotra may not have won The Challenge: World Championship, but she received a far greater gift in the April 19 episode of the Paramount+ spinoff: She learned she was going to become a mother.

While Amber had already shared the news that she was expecting her first child with boyfriend Chauncey Palmer during The Challenge: Ride or Dies reunion, the former Big Brother contestant did not know she was pregnant when she flew to South Africa. And when a flu-like illness was spreading through the house, Amber initially believed she was sick. So sick, in fact, that she shocked her cast members when she decided to quit so that Kaycee Clark—whose partner Ben Driebergen was medically disqualified after falling severely ill—could remain in the game and compete with Amber's teammate Troy Cullen.

"I've been so unwell and I've been really fighting and giving my all for my partner," an emotional Amber told host T.J. Lavin. "But I want to give him the best chance so I would love to switch places with Kaycee if you would let that happen?" While he notoriously hates quitters, T.J. respected Amber's decision and allowed The Challenge: Double Agents winner to self-eliminate. However, Amber wasn't done surprising her partner—and viewers—just yet.