Emily Ratajkowski Makes Met Gala 2023 Her Personal Runway With Head-Turning Look

Emily Ratajkowski showed up and showed out for the 2023 Met Gala on May 1, wearing a plunging outfit with dainty black ribbon trim. See the model's hot number below.

By Kisha Forde May 01, 2023 10:14 PMTags
FashionRed CarpetMet GalaCelebritiesEmily RatajkowskiE! Insider
Watch: Met Gala 2023 Co-Chairs Announced: Dua Lipa & More!

Forget about lows: Emily Ratajkowski's latest look is hitting a new fashion high.
 
For the 2023 Met Gala on May 1, the model turned heads as she graced the infamous red steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City wearing a plunging tulle gown by Tory Burch that featured dainty black ribbons adorned throughout. It was a modern take on a 1920s flapper dress.

She completed her ensemble with a sexy smoky eye and voluminous waves that were styled in a half-up, half-down 'do and wrapped in a black bow.
 
Emily's stunning look serves as a worthy follow-up to her look for the 2022 Gilded Glamour-themed gala. In honor of last year's soiree, the HighLow podcast host rocked a vintage Versace sleeveless asymmetrical dress, which featured a multi-colored, beaded bodice and gold embellishments along the skirt line.
 
And though the 31-year-old has climbed those steps quite a few times before —her first appearance was at the 2015 affair—that doesn't mean she isn't anxious whenever the first Monday in May rolls around.
 
"Of course, it's the Met, I'm nervous," she told Vogue livestream host Vanessa Hudgens in May 2022, noting that because she's attended a few times before, "You'd think I would be over it."

photos
Met Gala: Best Dressed Stars

But as Emily explained, she's learned over the years to simply kick back a little as a way to balance out the stress.
 
"I mean, I relax a lot beforehand," the model noted of getting ready for the annual event. "I used to think 'I need to prep,' but now I go and enjoy myself."

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Katie Pladl and the Father-Daughter Incest Case That Ended in Murder

2

Met Gala 2023 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

3

9-1-1 Cancelled by Fox, Saved by Another Network in TV Shocker

But the I Feel Pretty actress isn't the only one slaying the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala. Keep reading to see every celeb at this year's event.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Dua Lipa

In Chanel FW92 Couture

Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Nicole Kidman

In Chanel

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Quinta Brunson

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Olivia Wilde

In custom Chloe

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Penelope Cruz

In Chanel

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Rita Ora

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Emily Ratajkowski

In Tory Burch

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Ariana DeBose

In Altuzarra

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

La La Anthony

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Taika Waititi

Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Anna Wintour

In Chanel

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Margaret Qualley

Noam Galai/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Emma Chamberlain

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Roger Federer

In Dior Men by Kim Jones

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Phoebe Bridgers

Noam Galai/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Chloe Fineman

In custom Wiederhoeft

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Derek Blasberg

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Bee Carrozzini

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Wendell Pierce

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

David Byrne

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Vittoria Ceretti

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Lisa Love

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Harvey Guillén

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Rachel Smith

Watch Live From E!: Met Gala 2023 today, May 1, starting at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT.

Trending Stories

1

Katie Pladl and the Father-Daughter Incest Case That Ended in Murder

2

Met Gala 2023 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

3

9-1-1 Cancelled by Fox, Saved by Another Network in TV Shocker

4

Anna Wintour & Bill Nighy Confirm Romance at Met Gala 2023

5

North West & Penelope Disick Embrace Met Gala Theme in the Cutest Way