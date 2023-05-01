Emily Ratajkowski Makes Met Gala 2023 Her Personal Runway With Head-Turning Look

Watch : Met Gala 2023 Co-Chairs Announced: Dua Lipa & More!

Forget about lows: Emily Ratajkowski's latest look is hitting a new fashion high.



For the 2023 Met Gala on May 1, the model turned heads as she graced the infamous red steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City wearing a plunging tulle gown by Tory Burch that featured dainty black ribbons adorned throughout. It was a modern take on a 1920s flapper dress.

She completed her ensemble with a sexy smoky eye and voluminous waves that were styled in a half-up, half-down 'do and wrapped in a black bow.



Emily's stunning look serves as a worthy follow-up to her look for the 2022 Gilded Glamour-themed gala. In honor of last year's soiree, the HighLow podcast host rocked a vintage Versace sleeveless asymmetrical dress, which featured a multi-colored, beaded bodice and gold embellishments along the skirt line.



And though the 31-year-old has climbed those steps quite a few times before —her first appearance was at the 2015 affair—that doesn't mean she isn't anxious whenever the first Monday in May rolls around.



"Of course, it's the Met, I'm nervous," she told Vogue livestream host Vanessa Hudgens in May 2022, noting that because she's attended a few times before, "You'd think I would be over it."