Mark Consuelos Reveals Why Daughter Lola Doesn't Love His Riverdale Fame

Watch : How Explicit Will Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos' New Show Be? They Say...

Embarrassed by dad?

Lola Consuelos knows the feeling all too well, according to as her dad Mark Consuelos, who recently revealed that the 21-year-old was not too keen about her father starring on Riverdale. In fact, during his four-season tenure on The CW drama, the actor suggested that his daughter, whom he shares with wife Kelly Ripa, pretended not to realize he was on the show.

"She would deny," Mark said on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show with Julia Cunningham April 19. "It'd be like, ‘Is your dad on Riverdale?' And she was in high school and she's like, 'I'm not sure.' And like, 'You're not sure if your dad's on Riverdale?' 'I think so. Maybe.'"

The Live with Kelly and Mark co-host went on to explain, "She did not like the attention. We live near an all-girls school that would get out at a certain time, and if I was home from shooting, it was like, oh my God. The fans of that show, I think are the closest to the fans of when I was on All My Children, like that invested in the show. That kind of love and devotion to those characters. Good and bad."