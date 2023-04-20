Mark Consuelos Reveals Why Daughter Lola Doesn't Love His Riverdale Fame

Embarrassed by dad?
Lola Consuelos knows the feeling all too well, according to as her dad Mark Consuelos, who recently revealed that the 21-year-old was not too keen about her father starring on Riverdale. In fact, during his four-season tenure on The CW drama, the actor suggested that his daughter, whom he shares with wife Kelly Ripa, pretended not to realize he was on the show.
"She would deny," Mark said on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show with Julia Cunningham April 19. "It'd be like, ‘Is your dad on Riverdale?' And she was in high school and she's like, 'I'm not sure.' And like, 'You're not sure if your dad's on Riverdale?' 'I think so. Maybe.'"
The Live with Kelly and Mark co-host went on to explain, "She did not like the attention. We live near an all-girls school that would get out at a certain time, and if I was home from shooting, it was like, oh my God. The fans of that show, I think are the closest to the fans of when I was on All My Children, like that invested in the show. That kind of love and devotion to those characters. Good and bad."
However, due to the nature of his Riverdale character Hiram Lodge, some fans appeared intimidated by him. "I played a bad guy, so people would sometimes move across the street," Mark explained. "They wouldn't come up to me too much because Hiram was such an evil villain."
Meanwhile, Riverdale became a somewhat family affair at times, as both Kelly and the couple's older son Michael Consuelos both made guest appearances on the series, with the now-25-year-old playing a teenage version of his dad's character.
While continuing his TV acting career, Mark is mostly concentrating on his new hosting gig as he recently replaced Ryan Seacrest as Kelly's Live co-host on April 17 after filling in as a guest presenter dozens of times since 2001. And his first show as a permanent co-host had a special guest among the studio audience: Lola.
"This week has also been really, really fun," Mark told Jess Cagle, "but there's an also an added layer of like, 'Oh, this is real. This is for real now and this is what you're doing.' So I wouldn't say pressure, but just like, a different energy, a different weight to it going into it."
He continued, "My strategy, once I started feeling that way, was like, 'Listen, I can't do tomorrow's show now. I can't do yesterday's show over again. I have to be in the moment in this show right now. If it's great, great. If it's not so great, we'll try better next time."
In addition to Lola, Mark and Kelly are also parents to son Joaquin Consuelos, 20. See photos of the family's cutest moments together over the years: