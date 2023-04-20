Mark Consuelos Reveals Why Daughter Lola Doesn't Love His Riverdale Fame

Mark Consuelos recalls how his role on Riverdale and the attention he received for it from fans affected his and Kelly Ripa's daughter, Lola Consuelos.

Embarrassed by dad?

Lola Consuelos knows the feeling all too well, according to as her dad Mark Consuelos, who recently revealed that the 21-year-old was not too keen about her father starring on Riverdale. In fact, during his four-season tenure on The CW drama, the actor suggested that his daughter, whom he shares with wife Kelly Ripa, pretended not to realize he was on the show.

"She would deny," Mark said on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show with Julia Cunningham April 19. "It'd be like, ‘Is your dad on Riverdale?' And she was in high school and she's like, 'I'm not sure.' And like, 'You're not sure if your dad's on Riverdale?' 'I think so. Maybe.'"

The Live with Kelly and Mark co-host went on to explain, "She did not like the attention. We live near an all-girls school that would get out at a certain time, and if I was home from shooting, it was like, oh my God. The fans of that show, I think are the closest to the fans of when I was on All My Children, like that invested in the show. That kind of love and devotion to those characters. Good and bad."

However, due to the nature of his Riverdale character Hiram Lodge, some fans appeared intimidated by him. "I played a bad guy, so people would sometimes move across the street," Mark explained. "They wouldn't come up to me too much because Hiram was such an evil villain."

Meanwhile, Riverdale became a somewhat family affair at times, as both Kelly and the couple's older son Michael Consuelos both made guest appearances on the series, with the now-25-year-old playing a teenage version of his dad's character.

While continuing his TV acting career, Mark is mostly concentrating on his new hosting gig as he recently replaced Ryan Seacrest as Kelly's Live co-host on April 17 after filling in as a guest presenter dozens of times since 2001. And his first show as a permanent co-host had a special guest among the studio audience: Lola.

"This week has also been really, really fun," Mark told Jess Cagle, "but there's an also an added layer of like, 'Oh, this is real. This is for real now and this is what you're doing.' So I wouldn't say pressure, but just like, a different energy, a different weight to it going into it."

He continued, "My strategy, once I started feeling that way, was like, 'Listen, I can't do tomorrow's show now. I can't do yesterday's show over again. I have to be in the moment in this show right now. If it's great, great. If it's not so great, we'll try better next time."

In addition to Lola, Mark and Kelly are also parents to son Joaquin Consuelos, 20. See photos of the family's cutest moments together over the years:

Empty Nest, No Problem

For the first September in at least 20 years that she didn't have a kid to see off to school, Kelly filled the void with a throwback from 2008.

Look Out, Behind You!

Looks like Michael's about to get the drop on his little sister in this pic their dad shared on Lola's 19th birthday in 2020.

Class of 2021

Joaquin is surrounded by love at his high school graduation.

Big Men on Campus

"Looks like @instasuelos just found out he won't be @joaquinconsuelos roommate in the fall," Kelly teased during a trip to Ann Arbor before Joaquin started at University of Michigan.

Kelly took a few days off in March 2022 to watch the Wolverines compete in the Division 1 Wrestling Championships in Detroit.

Still a freshman, Joaquin didn't wrestle this time, but still, Kelly said on Live upon her return, "It took years off my life watching these young men."

Generational Health

The whole family finally made it to Greece and Italy in June 2021 after the pandemic had other plans in 2020.

"Last year's graduation trip for our oldest son and niece was delayed long enough to become a graduation trip for the family newborns as well," Kelly shared.

Heavenly Holiday

This family pic from their Mediterranean getaway turned out so well, Kelly made it their 2021 holiday card.

A Sweet Memory

"Happy Easter from the year 2012 because Lola approved this photo," Kelly captioned this throwback, never missing a chance to tease her perpetually appalled teen on social media.

Beautiful Girls

Mark wished the "spectacular women" in his life a happy International Women's Day

Apples of Her Eye

"Happy Valentine's Day to the loves of my life!" Kelly wrote from the heart on Feb. 14, 2022.

Nice View if You Can Get It

Kelly celebrated the fruits of her labor on National Sons Day, Sept. 28, 2021.

Mommy & Son

Kelly and Mark's eldest child, son Michael Consuelos, 24 at the time, posted this sweet throwback photo of him and his mom on her 51st birthday in 2021, writing, "Happy Birthday, Mom!! I hope you have the greatest day ever. You're a badass and an inspiration to everyone. Also, when I call you a T. Rex, I mean it as a compliment. You should know that by now."

History Repeating

In August 2020, Kelly Ripa shared an epic recreation of an old family photo from 2003 on Instagram. With youngest son Joaquin on her lap and older kids Michael and Lola perfectly in place, we'd say they nailed it despite the fact that, as Kelly noted, "objects may appear larger."

Glad Grad

In May 2020, Kelly and Mark celebrated eldest son Michael's graduation—albeit a virtual one, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic—from New York University. Marking the occasion, Kelly wrote on Instagram, "And just like that you graduated college. MJC, the joy and pride you have brought our family is indescribable. I love you with all my heart."

All Grown Up

From kids to teenagers! "#tbt 2011 vs. 2019 Les murs sont devenus plus petits," Kelly shared in an Instagram post that showed just how much her kids have grown. 

School's Out

"The Graduate #2019," Kelly wrote on Instagram celebrating Lola's final days of high school. 

Star-Studded Walk

Kelly receiving her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2015 was an all-hands-on-deck event.

Milestone Moments

Kelly matched her son's gown and the flowers at Joaquin's middle school graduation.

Selfie Time

When your family is this beautiful, you would likely be posing for selfies more often than not too. 

Joy to the World

Holidays always bring family together and this famous crew is no exception. 

Family Fun Day

Back in 2003, Kelly and husband Mark Consuelos celebrated the opening night for A Year With Frog and Toad at Maxine's in New York City.

Red Carpet Pros

Back in 2001, Mark and Kelly took their son to the ATLANTIS The Lost Empire premiere at the Ziegfeld Theatre in New York City. 

Snow Day

Whether they are traveling somewhere hot and tropical or cool and snowy, this family always knows how to have a good time. 

