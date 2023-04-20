Vanderpump Rules' Scheana Shay Addresses Brock Davies, Raquel Leviss Hookup Rumor

Watch : Scheana Shay Talks Raquel Restraining Order & Vanderpump Reunion

Scheana Shay is SUR-ving up a response to rumors her husband Brock Davies hooked up with Raquel Leviss in the wake of Scandoval.

The Vanderpump Rules star officially shut down any notion that her man cheated on her after Raquel pursued several of their Bravo co-stars and had a months-long affair with Tom Sandoval.

"I don't think that there's any truth to that," Scheana said on Watch What Happens Live April 19. "I absolutely did question him because after all of the Tom and Raquel stuff—which I didn't think was true—I obviously had to ask and he was like, 'Absolutely not,' But, I was like, 'But, follow up question: Did she ever try?' Because as much as I trust my husband, I don't trust that hoe."

The "Good as Gold" singer noted that Brock confirmed Raquel never tried anything with him, adding, "He said he never put that energy off and we know Sandoval did."