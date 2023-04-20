Vanderpump Rules' Scheana Shay Addresses Brock Davies, Raquel Leviss Hookup Rumor

Scheana Shay is SUR-ving up a response to rumors her husband Brock Davies hooked up with Raquel Leviss in the wake of Scandoval.
The Vanderpump Rules star officially shut down any notion that her man cheated on her after Raquel pursued several of their Bravo co-stars and had a months-long affair with Tom Sandoval.
"I don't think that there's any truth to that," Scheana said on Watch What Happens Live April 19. "I absolutely did question him because after all of the Tom and Raquel stuff—which I didn't think was true—I obviously had to ask and he was like, 'Absolutely not,' But, I was like, 'But, follow up question: Did she ever try?' Because as much as I trust my husband, I don't trust that hoe."
The "Good as Gold" singer noted that Brock confirmed Raquel never tried anything with him, adding, "He said he never put that energy off and we know Sandoval did."
VPR's April 19 episode revealed the first hint that something was going on between Tom and Raquel when they were spotted out together at a club in West Hollywood without his girlfriend of nine years Ariana Madix. (She and the TomTom co-owner split in early March after his cheating came to light.)
Scheana admits she thought "nothing" of the outing at first. "I'm like, 'I would dance with Sandoval at 1 a.m. at The Abbey,'" she told host Andy Cohen. "No big deal."
When asked by Andy if she thinks Tom and Raquel are actually in love, Scheana said no. "I think they're in the weird affair infatuation and it's going to fade, it's not going to last," the Bravo star explained. "From what I heard it's already very toxic."
After news of their affair broke on March 3, both Tom and Raquel have issued public apologies to Ariana with Raquel even seeking mental health treatment amid the backlash of the scandal.
See the Scandoval drama continue to play out when Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)