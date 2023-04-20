Sarah Ferguson Breaks Silence on Not Attending King Charles III's Coronation

Watch : Sarah Ferguson Is Not Invited To The Coronation

Sarah Ferguson is spilling the tea on how she feels about not attending King Charles III's coronation.

The Duchess of York—who was previously married to the king's brother Prince Andrew—recently explained why she won't be at the event.

"No I'm not [going] actually," she explained on Good Morning Britain April 20, "'cause it's a state occasion. And being divorced, I don't think you can have it both ways."

That's not to say that Sarah hasn't remained close with her ex, with whom she shares daughter Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. However, she's looking towards the future, which includes focusing on her writing career.

"So, I am divorced, and I'm really loving being divorced to my ex-husband—not from my ex-husband, it's quite a differentiate," she continued. "And also getting out there as a new novelist—second book, or for noveling—but also to really say, 'It's OK. I can start a new career now.' And I really hope that many people watching will go, 'Right, we get this. We can do this. Why are we saying we're too old or we're retiring?' No! Get out there and seize it.'"