Get 2 Peter Thomas Roth Invisible Priming Sunscreens for Less Than the Price of 1

It can be easy to forget a step in your skincare routine or to skip something to save some time. If you want to take care of your skin, save some time, and save some money, you need to try a multitasking product.
This Peter Thomas Roth Max Clear Invisible Priming Sunscreen has SPF 45 UVA/UVB protection. Unlike most sunscreens that dry with a white, chalky look, this one actually goes on clear and looks great on a wide range of skin tones. It also functions as a primer, creating a smooth, even canvas for makeup application. It delivers a soft-focus, burring effect that give that "photo filter in real life" effect. This product also has skincare benefits with a formula that includes hydrating ingredients like Vitamin E, argan oil, and shea butter.
This is basically a three-in-one product and you can shop an amazing deal for a limited time. Get two Peter Thomas Roth Max Clear Invisible Priming Sunscreen for just $34 at QVC. That's an amazing deal since one sunscreen costs $38.
Stock up on this do-it-all product before this price disappears.
Peter Thomas Roth Max Clear Invisible Priming Snscreen Duo
Apply this liberally prior sun exposure, and make sure to reapply throughout the day.
Peter Thomas Roth Max Clear Invisible Priming Sunscreen Reviews
A shopper declared, "Absolutely love this! I have oily skin and going into Spring/Summer, I'm so glad I've finally found a single step for sunscreen and primer. Leaves my skin so smooth and ready for my foundation. Highly recommend - especially at this great deal! Looks like they expire in 2024 (from the ones I got) so stock up!"
Another explained, "This was my first purchase of PTR Invisible Priming Sunscreen. I've used the PTR Naked Tinted Sunscreen, as well. As far as for my preference, while I like these both, I'd have to say that this one, the INVISIBLE PRIMING SUNSCREEN wins by just a bit. It spreads on easily, doesn't feel sticky and there's ZERO sunscreen scent. It wears well with makeup, or simply over moisturizer. I purchased these from QVC when it was on sale (actually bought a total of four (4) tubes and I'm so glad that I did."
Someone reviewed, "I'm not into having make up or things like that and this just lays down so nicely it's an everyday wear it covers enough it's enough it is your coverage but it evens the skin tone love it will keep buying it I don't even think of it as an SPFI use it as everyday makeup."
"It glides on and is so light on the skin; yet you feel the protection it affords. I don't feel greasy or like I've slapped on liquid chalk," a reviewer wrote.
