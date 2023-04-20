Get 2 Peter Thomas Roth Invisible Priming Sunscreens for Less Than the Price of 1

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

It can be easy to forget a step in your skincare routine or to skip something to save some time. If you want to take care of your skin, save some time, and save some money, you need to try a multitasking product.

This Peter Thomas Roth Max Clear Invisible Priming Sunscreen has SPF 45 UVA/UVB protection. Unlike most sunscreens that dry with a white, chalky look, this one actually goes on clear and looks great on a wide range of skin tones. It also functions as a primer, creating a smooth, even canvas for makeup application. It delivers a soft-focus, burring effect that give that "photo filter in real life" effect. This product also has skincare benefits with a formula that includes hydrating ingredients like Vitamin E, argan oil, and shea butter.

This is basically a three-in-one product and you can shop an amazing deal for a limited time. Get two Peter Thomas Roth Max Clear Invisible Priming Sunscreen for just $34 at QVC. That's an amazing deal since one sunscreen costs $38.

Stock up on this do-it-all product before this price disappears.