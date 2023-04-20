Treat Your Skin to Luxury With a $54 Deal on $121 Worth of Josie Maran Skincare Products

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Hydration is always important, but it's especially top of mind in the spring and summer months. If you're wearing shorts, dresses, skirts, and swimsuits, you may be more self-conscious about moisturizing. If you really want soft skin, it's not just about the lotion. Go in with a full plan. Bring in the exfoliating scrub, serum, and a lotion to get the hydrated skin of your dreams.
Right now, there's an amazing deal on a Josie Maran product bundle. You'll get $121 worth of products for just $54. You get the Josie Maran Argan Sugar Scrub, which is great on those dry patches of skin, like the knees, heels, and elbows. Continue the routine with the Argan Milk Body Serum. Then, lock in that moisture with the Josie Maran Whipped Argan Oil Body Butter. This lotion is with a devoted customer following because it's so hydrating without feeling heavy on the skin
Give yourself the gift of hydration and relaxation with this can't-miss 55% discount.
Josie Maran Argan Whipped Ultimate Body Milk, Butter & Sugar 3pc Set
This bundle includes three top-selling Josie Maran products: Argan Sugar Scrub, Whipped Argan Oil Body Butter, and Argan Milk Body Serum.
If you need more info before you shop, check out these rave reviews.
Josie Maran Argan Sugar Scrub Reviews
A shopper declared, "Josie Maran's body scrub is wonderful! It is not abrasive on the skin. I use the scrub on my full body once a week. My skin feels so soft. The scent is light and I highly recommend the body scrub!"
Another shared, "I have been using Josie's scrubs for a few years now. I love the scented ones. It leaves my skin clean, soft and glowing. I always make sure to keep them stocked in my vanity."
"I love this scrub!! It's really unbelievable. I wish she made tubs of it!! I cannot believe how soft it makes my skin feel. This is a reorder! I bought a initially based on reviews. I did not believe that it would be that good. It is. It's worth the price," someone reviewed.
Josie Maran Argan Whipped Hydrating Body Butter Reviews
A shopper shared, "By far, the best product I have ever bought from Josie Maran!!! Not greasy, just melts into your skin…My new favorite‼️"
Someone reviewed, "This can help my driest skin and the Vanilla Apricot scent is heavenly. I keep it with me and it also is so helpful for my cuticles. I have repurchased this multiple times and have bought it as a gift for other people. Love it!"
A shopper gushed, "Whipped Argan Oil Body Butter On-The-Go is my new essential. It's so convenient to carry in my bag. I use it throughout the day for dry skin, flyaway hair & dry cuticles. It's a multi purpose gem that results in solutions for so many needs throughout the day. Great product in a perfect package!"
Josie Maran Argan Milk Body Serum Reviews
"This saved my skin while I had a long hospital stay with my daughter. The hospital was so cold and my skin was drying out within the first few days. I started using this lotion instead of my body butter and my skin improved so much. I used this all over, even my face after showering and at night. It made a HUGE difference. I will forever use this," a shopper wrote.
Another reviewed, "I am so in love with this product. My face and body is so beautiful, after only a few times. I will never be with out this make it gallon jugs so I will nevvvvvvver be without it."
Someone shared, "It makes my skin feel incredible!!! I've added this to my morning and evening facial routine."
