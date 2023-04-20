Kate Spade 24-Hour Flash Deal: Get This $330 Backpack for Just $83

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you believe that backpacks are solely for school and the gym, think again. A backpack is a smart, fashionable way to carry your small essentials. Plus, wearing a backpack gives you better weight distribution than carrying a bag on your shoulder. If you're looking to upgrade your handbag collection with a super cute addition, there's a 24-hour deal that you need to shop.
Instead of spending $330 on the Kate Spade Perry Small Backpack, you can get one for just $83. Or you can get more than one at that price point. It's available in many colors and prints. The three solid color options are berry, mint, and pink. There's also a black and white floral print and a black option with a red floral print. These adorable backpacks are made from saffiano leather, which looks great and is super easy to clean.
If you're in the mood to shop, act quickly. You can only get the Kate Spade Perry Small Backpack at this price for 24 hours.
Kate Spade 75% Off Deal
Kate Spade Perry Small Backpack
These small backpacks have interior and exterior pockets for additional storage. The three solid color options are berry, lilac, and mint. There's also a black and white floral print and a black option with a red floral print.
If you need additional info before you shop, here are some rave reviews from happy shoppers.
Kate Spade Perry Small Backpack Reviews
A shopper said, "Perfect for everyday use. Holds your wallet and purse with plenty of room for a little extra needed items."
Another reviewed, "Comfortable and cute! Love that it's small but big enough for my wallet."
Someone raved, "I love this backpack. It is the perfect size and roomy enough for all of my essentials. Always pleased with Kate Spade Surprise Sales!"
A Kate Spade customer explained, "Was looking to downsize from my big, heavy tote. This is PERFECT for carrying the essentials, and the quality is AMAZING!"
"I love this backpack. It's small but spacious. I love the color as well," a shopper wrote.
