Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse Step Out for Rare Date Night at 2023 Met Gala

Watch : Robert Pattinson & Suki Waterhouse Make Red Carpet Debut at Dior Show

Look at them now.

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse just turned the 2023 Met Gala into a very fashionable date night.

The Batman actor and the Daisy Jones & The Six star—who first ignited relationship rumors in 2018—made a stylish arrival to the famous Met steps on May 1, with Pattinson in Dior Men and Waterhouse wearing Fendi. (See every star on the Met Gala red carpet here.)

This public outing comes five months after the longtime loves officially made their red carpet debut while attending December's Dior fall 2023 menswear show in Giza, Egypt.

So, it seems as though the couple is stronger than ever after all these years together, which comes as a surprise to Waterhouse. As the 31-year-old confessed to The Sunday Times in February, "I'm shocked that I'm so happy with someone for nearly five years."

The "Melrose Meltdown" singer even offered rare insight into the busy couple's private life. "I had two days off the other day, and it was like, no question I'm going back to see him," she explained of coordinating their schedules. "Then he'll come out for a couple of days."