Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse Step Out for Rare Date Night at 2023 Met Gala

Five months after Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse made their red carpet debut, the couple enjoyed a stylish night out at the Met Gala 2023.

Watch: Robert Pattinson & Suki Waterhouse Make Red Carpet Debut at Dior Show

Look at them now.

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse just turned the 2023 Met Gala into a very fashionable date night.

The Batman actor and the Daisy Jones & The Six starwho first ignited relationship rumors in 2018—made a stylish arrival to the famous Met steps on May 1, with Pattinson in Dior Men and Waterhouse wearing Fendi. (See every star on the Met Gala red carpet here.)

This public outing comes five months after the longtime loves officially made their red carpet debut while attending December's Dior fall 2023 menswear show in Giza, Egypt.

So, it seems as though the couple is stronger than ever after all these years together, which comes as a surprise to Waterhouse. As the 31-year-old confessed to The Sunday Times in February, "I'm shocked that I'm so happy with someone for nearly five years." 

The "Melrose Meltdown" singer even offered rare insight into the busy couple's private life. "I had two days off the other day, and it was like, no question I'm going back to see him," she explained of coordinating their schedules. "Then he'll come out for a couple of days."

And it seems as though Waterhouse still gets butterflies over the 36-year-old, and vice versa.

"I'm always incredibly excited when I see his name pop up [on my phone] or even a text, and I think he feels the same about me," she shared. "We've always got so much to say, and I find him hilarious."

As the couple enjoys their date night, keep scrolling to see all of the star-studded guests at the 2023 Met Gala!

