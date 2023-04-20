Why Camila Cabello Fans Are Convinced Her New Song Is a Nod to Shawn Mendes

Watch : Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello KISS During Coachella Reunion

We'll never be the same after hearing this teaser.

Just days after Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes were seen sharing a kiss at Coachella, the Fifth Harmony alum dropped a snippet of her new song, "June Gloom." Alongside her post featuring the sample shared to Instagram April 19, Camila also seemed to reference a previous date, writing, "4.12."

As for the lyrics? The 26-year-old seemed to drop some major hints at a rekindled romance, singing, "How come you're just so much better / Is this going to end ever? / I guess I'll f--k around and find out."

But that's not all, as she also sings, "Are you coming to Coachella? / If you don't it's whatever / If you do honey, it'll be all I think about."

So, naturally, fans were eager to chime in with their thoughts on the 26-year-old's new track, with one user commenting, "The most direct hints I've ever heard."

Added another, "NOT THE COACHELLA REFERENCE… OH THIS IS FRESH FRESH." Meanwhile, a third speculated on the pair's timeline. "Coachella was 4/14-4/16 .. this references Shawn and Camila meeting up at Coachella, possible double entendre for the meaning of 4.12?"