Why Camila Cabello Fans Are Convinced Her New Song Is a Nod to Shawn Mendes

We'll never be the same after hearing this teaser.
Just days after Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes were seen sharing a kiss at Coachella, the Fifth Harmony alum dropped a snippet of her new song, "June Gloom." Alongside her post featuring the sample shared to Instagram April 19, Camila also seemed to reference a previous date, writing, "4.12."
As for the lyrics? The 26-year-old seemed to drop some major hints at a rekindled romance, singing, "How come you're just so much better / Is this going to end ever? / I guess I'll f--k around and find out."
But that's not all, as she also sings, "Are you coming to Coachella? / If you don't it's whatever / If you do honey, it'll be all I think about."
So, naturally, fans were eager to chime in with their thoughts on the 26-year-old's new track, with one user commenting, "The most direct hints I've ever heard."
Added another, "NOT THE COACHELLA REFERENCE… OH THIS IS FRESH FRESH." Meanwhile, a third speculated on the pair's timeline. "Coachella was 4/14-4/16 .. this references Shawn and Camila meeting up at Coachella, possible double entendre for the meaning of 4.12?"
ICYMI, more than a year after their split, Camila and Shawn, 24, heated up the desert when they got together on day one of Coachella 2023 in California on April 14. Not only were the pair hanging out, but they were also photographed kissing as they stood among the crowd.
It's also worth noting that the pair remained friendly after their split in November 2021. In fact, when Shawn dropped his breakup song, "When You're Gone," in March 2022, he noted Camila had heard the track before its release.
"Camila heard this song months ago, so we have a really honest relationship," he previously told E! News. "I would never really put a song out about her before she would hear it."