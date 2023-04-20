Pregnant Lindsay Lohan and Husband Bader Shammas Spotted in NYC After Baby Shower

Pregnant Lindsay Lohan was seen with husband Bader Shammas flying out of New York City after a trip that featured sweet family time.

Watch: Inside Lindsay Lohan's Fetch Baby Shower

Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas are taking flight after spending some time in The Big Apple.

The Freaky Friday star, who is pregnant with her first child, was spotted at the airport with her husband flying out of New York City on April 18. Lindsay—who tied the knot with the Dubai-based banker in July 2022—kept it cozy while traveling in an oversized, tan jacket with leggings and sneakers.

The pair's flight comes after they enjoyed a trip to the city. As for what they got up to? As seen in a post re-shared to Lindsay's April 19 Instagram Story, the couple spent some time with her family at the Waverly Inn for a meal.

In the sweet snap, Lindsay and Bader were joined at a table by Lindsay's mom Dina Lohan, her brothers Dakota "Cody" Lohan and Mike Lohan, her sister Aliana Lohan and Aliana's boyfriend Nicholas Horne.

Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas: Romance Rewind

Mike, who posted the photo to his profile, captioned the moment, "Our ever-growing clique is strong." Meanwhile Aliana commented, "Family" with a red heart emoji.

Just two days ago, Lindsay took to her Instagram Story with a glimpse at her baby shower. During the gathering, the 36-year-old was surrounded by loved ones in honor of her little one's upcoming arrival.

The Mean Girls actress sported an orange outfit for the special event, which welcomed Dina and Aliana, in addition to Lindsay's friend Samantha Pariente and Ladies of London alum Juliet Angus.

TheImageDirect.com

The event appeared to have a rustic theme to its décor, which included a wooden box holding white flowers and bearing the words "Oh baby," as well as a white bunny-shaped sculpture—talk about a hoppy occasion!

In March, Lindsay broke the news to fans that she and Bader are expecting by sharing a photo a baby's onesie to Instagram with the caption, "We are blessed and excited!"

To see snaps from her sweet baby shower weekend, keep reading…

Lindsay Lohan, Aliana Lohan & Dina Lohan

The Mean Girls star celebrates at her baby shower with her sister and mom in April 2023.

Lindsay Lohan, Aliana Lohan & Samantha Pariente

The guest of honor appears with her sister and her friend.

Baby Shower Refreshments

The guests enjoy a variety of Middle Eastern salads.

Lindsay Lohan & Juliet Angus

The actress appears with the stylist and Ladies of London alum

Lindsay Lohan & Aliana Lohan

The sister pose for a pic.

Lindsay Lohan & Aliana Lohan

"Get in loser, we're going shopping."

Cody Lohan & Bader Shammas

Lindsay's brother appears with her husband.

