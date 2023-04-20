Pregnant Lindsay Lohan and Husband Bader Shammas Spotted in NYC After Baby Shower

Watch : Inside Lindsay Lohan's Fetch Baby Shower

Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas are taking flight after spending some time in The Big Apple.

The Freaky Friday star, who is pregnant with her first child, was spotted at the airport with her husband flying out of New York City on April 18. Lindsay—who tied the knot with the Dubai-based banker in July 2022—kept it cozy while traveling in an oversized, tan jacket with leggings and sneakers.

The pair's flight comes after they enjoyed a trip to the city. As for what they got up to? As seen in a post re-shared to Lindsay's April 19 Instagram Story, the couple spent some time with her family at the Waverly Inn for a meal.

In the sweet snap, Lindsay and Bader were joined at a table by Lindsay's mom Dina Lohan, her brothers Dakota "Cody" Lohan and Mike Lohan, her sister Aliana Lohan and Aliana's boyfriend Nicholas Horne.