Pregnant Lindsay Lohan and Husband Bader Shammas Spotted in NYC After Baby Shower

Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas are taking flight after spending some time in The Big Apple.
The Freaky Friday star, who is pregnant with her first child, was spotted at the airport with her husband flying out of New York City on April 18. Lindsay—who tied the knot with the Dubai-based banker in July 2022—kept it cozy while traveling in an oversized, tan jacket with leggings and sneakers.
The pair's flight comes after they enjoyed a trip to the city. As for what they got up to? As seen in a post re-shared to Lindsay's April 19 Instagram Story, the couple spent some time with her family at the Waverly Inn for a meal.
In the sweet snap, Lindsay and Bader were joined at a table by Lindsay's mom Dina Lohan, her brothers Dakota "Cody" Lohan and Mike Lohan, her sister Aliana Lohan and Aliana's boyfriend Nicholas Horne.
Mike, who posted the photo to his profile, captioned the moment, "Our ever-growing clique is strong." Meanwhile Aliana commented, "Family" with a red heart emoji.
Just two days ago, Lindsay took to her Instagram Story with a glimpse at her baby shower. During the gathering, the 36-year-old was surrounded by loved ones in honor of her little one's upcoming arrival.
The Mean Girls actress sported an orange outfit for the special event, which welcomed Dina and Aliana, in addition to Lindsay's friend Samantha Pariente and Ladies of London alum Juliet Angus.
The event appeared to have a rustic theme to its décor, which included a wooden box holding white flowers and bearing the words "Oh baby," as well as a white bunny-shaped sculpture—talk about a hoppy occasion!
In March, Lindsay broke the news to fans that she and Bader are expecting by sharing a photo a baby's onesie to Instagram with the caption, "We are blessed and excited!"
To see snaps from her sweet baby shower weekend, keep reading…