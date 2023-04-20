Freddie Highmore Recalls Being Thrown Into Broom Closet to Avoid Run-In With TV Show Host

Watch : Freddie Highmore Says He Was Shoved In A "Broom Closet" At A Talk Show

This experience could rival a stay at the Bates Motel.

Freddie Highmore recently recalled a bizarre backstage moment at an unspecified talk show where he said he was put inside a broom closet to avoid interacting with the host.

"I'm trying to avoid saying the name, but this host doesn't like seeing guests beforehand," Freddie said in an April 17 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. "So I was coming backstage with a couple of the producers and they looked up and they saw the host at the end of the corridor and they were really, really scared."

The producer's response was to hide Freddie as fast as possible, wherever possible.

"They grabbed me and they threw me into the next door that was right by the hallway," the Good Doctor star added, "and it was a broom closet—a dark broom closet."

Freddie didn't have to wait alongside the brooms for long but it certainly left a lasting impression.