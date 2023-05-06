Every Must-See Moment From King Charles III and Queen Camilla’s Coronation

King Charles III and Queen Camilla will be officially crowned in a regal ceremony on May 6. See all the coronation moments with Prince Harry, Prince William, Kate Middleton and more.

The royal tea is served. 

King Charles III and Queen Camilla's coronation on May 6 is historic on a number of levels, as the 74-year-old monarch will be officially crowned the King of England at Westminster Abbey eight months after ascending the throne

The landmark event not only is the second televised coronation in British history—after Queen Elizabeth II's in 1953—it is also the first of its kind since the invention of the internet and social media. 

With both stars like Katy Perry and Emma Thompson plus the royal family in attendance, the coronation will offer a candid look at sweet interactions within the next generation of royals, chic celeb style statements and all the grandeur fit for a monarch.

Of course, there will also be close attention paid to Prince Harry, who is attending nearly five months after the release of his explosive memoir Spare, which offered his take on his dynamic with the royal family since stepping away as a senior member in 2020.

While his wife Meghan Markle will remain at home in California with their kids (Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 23 months), Harry will step out at the coronation in London alongside his brother Prince William and sister-in-law Kate Middleton.

James Manning - WPA Pool/Getty Images

The new Prince and Princess of Wales' eldest child, Prince George, will fulfill the role as Page of Honour by walking in the procession. (Such participation is groundbreaking for the grandchild of the sovereign.)

"His parents are very excited and delighted that he is a page," a spokesperson for William and Kate told People ahead of the ceremony. "It's something that his parents have thought long and hard about and are very much looking forward to—and I'm sure George is too."

Keep reading to see the every moment from King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation, the first in the United Kingdom in 70 years.

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
The Wales Family
Andrew Milligan - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Kate Middleton
Phil Noble - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Prince Louis & Princess Charlotte
Phil Noble - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Prince William & Kate Middleton
Jacob King/PA Images via Getty Images
Prince George
Phil Noble - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Louis & Princess Charlotte
Jordan Pettitt/PA Images via Getty Images
King Charles III & Queen Camilla
Andy Stenning / POOL / AFP
Prince Harry
Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images
Prince Louis
Phil Noble - WPA Pool/Getty Images
St Edward's Crown
Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images
Princess Charlotte
Jeff Spicer/Getty Images
Prince William & Kate Middleton
Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Prince Andrew, Princess Beatrice, Zara Tindall, Mike Tindall & Prince Harry
Andrew Milligan / POOL / AFP
Pippa Middleton & James Middleton
Andrew Milligan - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Carole Middleton
PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Coronation Procession
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Princess Anne
AARON CHOWN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Prince Harry, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie
Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images
Prince Andrew
Dan Kitwood/Getty Images
King Charles III's Carriage
Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images
Princess Beatrice & Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi
Jeff Spicer/Getty Images
Lady Louise Windsor
Toby Melville - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Prince Harry
Jeff Spicer/Getty Images
Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg & Grand Duchess Maria Teresa
Andrew Milligan - WPA Pool/Getty Images
David Cameron & Samantha Cameron
Jeff Spicer/Getty Images
King Felipe VI of Spain & Queen Letizia of Spain
Jeff Spicer/Getty Images
Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands & Queen Máxima of the Netherlands
Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images
Crown Prince Alexander of Serbia & Princess Catherine of Serbia
Jacob King/PA Images via Getty Images
Zara Tindall
Jeff Spicer/Getty Images
King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck & Queen Jetsun Pema of Bhutan
photos
View More Photos From King Charles III's Coronation: Every Must-See Moment
