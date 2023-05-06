Every Must-See Moment From King Charles III and Queen Camilla’s Coronation

The royal tea is served.
King Charles III and Queen Camilla's coronation on May 6 is historic on a number of levels, as the 74-year-old monarch will be officially crowned the King of England at Westminster Abbey eight months after ascending the throne.
The landmark event not only is the second televised coronation in British history—after Queen Elizabeth II's in 1953—it is also the first of its kind since the invention of the internet and social media.
With both stars like Katy Perry and Emma Thompson plus the royal family in attendance, the coronation will offer a candid look at sweet interactions within the next generation of royals, chic celeb style statements and all the grandeur fit for a monarch.
Of course, there will also be close attention paid to Prince Harry, who is attending nearly five months after the release of his explosive memoir Spare, which offered his take on his dynamic with the royal family since stepping away as a senior member in 2020.
While his wife Meghan Markle will remain at home in California with their kids (Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 23 months), Harry will step out at the coronation in London alongside his brother Prince William and sister-in-law Kate Middleton.
The new Prince and Princess of Wales' eldest child, Prince George, will fulfill the role as Page of Honour by walking in the procession. (Such participation is groundbreaking for the grandchild of the sovereign.)
"His parents are very excited and delighted that he is a page," a spokesperson for William and Kate told People ahead of the ceremony. "It's something that his parents have thought long and hard about and are very much looking forward to—and I'm sure George is too."
Keep reading to see the every moment from King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation, the first in the United Kingdom in 70 years.