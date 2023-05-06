Every Must-See Moment From King Charles III and Queen Camilla’s Coronation

Watch : Prince George's Role in King Charles III's Coronation Revealed

The royal tea is served.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla's coronation on May 6 is historic on a number of levels, as the 74-year-old monarch will be officially crowned the King of England at Westminster Abbey eight months after ascending the throne.

The landmark event not only is the second televised coronation in British history—after Queen Elizabeth II's in 1953—it is also the first of its kind since the invention of the internet and social media.

With both stars like Katy Perry and Emma Thompson plus the royal family in attendance, the coronation will offer a candid look at sweet interactions within the next generation of royals, chic celeb style statements and all the grandeur fit for a monarch.

Of course, there will also be close attention paid to Prince Harry, who is attending nearly five months after the release of his explosive memoir Spare, which offered his take on his dynamic with the royal family since stepping away as a senior member in 2020.