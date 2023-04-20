Never Have I Ever Star Jaren Lewison Talks His Top Self-Care Items, From Ice Cream to Aftershave

We interviewed Jaren Lewison because we think you'll like his picks. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

From filming the hit Netflix series, Never Have I Ever, while graduating as a full-time student from USC, Jaren Lewison knows that life is all about balance. The actor, busy with the highly anticipated fourth and final season of Never Have I Ever ahead of its June 8 premier date, took some time to share his must-have product recommendations with E!.

Jaren shared some of his favorite skincare, tech and workout gear, and also gave us some much-needed advice on all things self-care and kindness.

"Don't deprive yourself of things you love if you can help it," Jaren imparts his wisdom. "My parents always say 'everything in moderation!' You want a cookie? Eat that delicious cookie. You want a massage? Like Tom and Donna from Parks and Rec say: 'Treat yoself!' Just be kind to yourself! Kindness makes everyone feel good. Remember The Feeling!"

Jaren's personal favorite self-care hack? Indulging in "a beautiful pint of Chocolate Chocolate Chocolate ice cream from McConnell's Ice Cream Shop."

If you want more Jaren-approved products and self-care tips, scroll below to shop his duffel bag essentials, from his favorite smartwatch to his drink of choice when filming late on set.