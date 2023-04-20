Never Have I Ever Star Jaren Lewison Talks His Top Self-Care Items, From Ice Cream to Aftershave

The actor shares everything on self-love to the must-have items in his duffel bag, from a fast food gift card to an SPF-infused moisturizer that keeps him looking "youthful."

Ecomm: Jaren Lewison What's In My BagTommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Netflix

From filming the hit Netflix series, Never Have I Ever, while graduating as a full-time student from USC, Jaren Lewison knows that life is all about balance. The actor, busy with the highly anticipated fourth and final season of Never Have I Ever ahead of its June 8 premier date, took some time to share his must-have product recommendations with E!. 

Jaren shared some of his favorite skincare, tech and workout gear, and also gave us some much-needed advice on all things self-care and kindness.

"Don't deprive yourself of things you love if you can help it," Jaren imparts his wisdom. "My parents always say 'everything in moderation!' You want a cookie? Eat that delicious cookie. You want a massage? Like Tom and Donna from Parks and Rec say: 'Treat yoself!' Just be kind to yourself! Kindness makes everyone feel good. Remember The Feeling!"

Jaren's personal favorite self-care hack? Indulging in "a beautiful pint of Chocolate Chocolate Chocolate ice cream from McConnell's Ice Cream Shop."

If you want more Jaren-approved products and self-care tips, scroll below to shop his duffel bag essentials, from his favorite smartwatch to his drink of choice when filming late on set.

Brasilia 9.5 Training Duffel Bag

Jaren is a staunch advocate for this Nike duffel bag that's under $50.

"Going on a quick trip? You need this bag," he says. "Going to have a strong lift? You need this bag. Going to set and bringing miscellaneous items? You. Need. This. BAG."

$42
Nike

Dark Iron Fitness Weight Lifting Belt

In Jaren's words, he likes to keep this Dark Iron Fitness Weight Lifting Belt in his bag "so I can grow big and strong like my mom always tells me I will."

$41-$57
Amazon

Garmin - Instinct GPS Smartwatch 45mm Fiber-Reinforced Polymer

Jaren says this Garmin smartwatch helps him "measure health, sleep, and fitness (to make sure my body is operating like the temple that it is)."

$230
Best Buy

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds

"Sometimes I want my life to be a movie," Jaren says. "And a great movie needs a great soundtrack blaring into my brain."

The actor likes to listen to the soundtrack of his life through these Apple AirPods Pro Wireless Earbuds on hand. For traveling, he recommends the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700.

$250
$200
Amazon

Ray-Ban Clubmaster Classic

Jaren's go-to shades are these timeless Ray-Ban's.

"Future so bright— I… too cringe," he says. "But these are awesome."

$163
Sunglass Hut

Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Straw Lid

"Hydrate or Dydrate!" Jaren exclaims. "Or that's what the kids say. I think."

Whether he's working out or on set, Jaren likes this Hydro Flask bottle to stay hydrated— never dydrated.

$50
Amazon

Yonex Ezone 98 7th Gen Tennis Racquet

Jaren refers to this Yonex Ezone 98 tennis racquet as "the tennis racquet that makes me feel like Zeus carrying a lightning bolt." Need we say more?

$199
$179
Amazon

CloudKnit Shortsleeve

There are a few pieces that Jaren says he "lives in," like this CloudKnit shirt from Outdoor Voices that comes in a bunch of versatile shades.

$58
Outdoor Voices

Dark Grey Ripstop Runner

Take a walk in Jaren's shoes with these Dark Grey Ripstop Runner sneakers from NOBULL. The sleek, comfortable running shoes are perfect for gym sessions, outdoor workouts or just to run errands in.

$139
NOBULL

Layrite No.9 Aftershave

Jaren calls this Layrite No.9 Aftershave "the go-to," and he's not alone. Hundreds of Amazon reviewers say that this aftershave has a "very nice scent" and will have you feeling "barbershop fresh."

$15
Amazon

CeraVe Face Moisturizer with Sunscreen

Jaren says he likes this CeraVe Face Moisturizer "so I stay looking youthful and not like a shriveled raisin. It has sunscreen in it. Nice!"

$14
Target

Whataburger $15 Gift Card

Jaren likes to keep a Whataburger gift card in his bag at all times. His reasoning? "Clear eyes, full belly's, Whataburger can't lose."

$15
Walmart

Dr Pepper Soda, 12 fl oz cans, 12 pack

Last but certainly not least, Jaren keeps "at least one can of Dr Pepper" in his bag at all times.

"...AKA the nectar of the Gods," he says. "It keeps me awake and alert if it's past 1am and we're filming. I am a grandpa and I get sleepy."

$7
Amazon

