See Elon Musk Play With His and Grimes’ Son X AE A-XII in Rare Photos

This father-son moment deserves a retweet.
Elon Musk provided a look at the sweet bond he has with his 2-year-old son X AE A-XII while onstage at the MMA Global POSSIBLE Conference on April 18.
At the event, X was photographed sitting on his dad's lap onstage while eating a snack during the conference panel discussion. The owner of Twitter was also captured playing with his son, who sported a gray shirt and black pants to the event, in front of audience members.
It's further proof that X is already Elon's right-hand man. The photo-worthy moment from the conference comes after Elon brought X, who he shares with Grimes, along for a visit to Twitter's San Francisco headquarters back in December. At the time, Elon took to Twitter with a couple of snaps from the trip, including one of X's access card to Elon's office with the words, "And with his Twitter badge."
In addition to X, Grimes and Elon also share daughter Exa Dark Sideræl Musk, who they welcomed via surrogate in December 2021. A little more than a year after welcoming her into the world, Grimes shared that there has been a change to her name.
"She's Y now, or 'Why?' or just '?' (But the government won't recognize that)," Grimes tweeted on March 23. The "Oblivion" singer suggested her baby girl's moniker represents "curiosity, the eternal question, .. and such."
As for where Elon and Grimes stand in their relationship? Back in March 2022, Grimes shared that she and Elon, who made their red carpet debut as a couple in 2018 before breaking up and getting back together, had split again.
"Me and E have broken up *again* since the writing of this article haha," she tweeted at the time after an interview with Vanity Fair was published, "but he's my best friend and the love of my life, and my life and art are forever dedicated to The Mission now, I think Devin wrote that part of the story rly well. Sique - peace out."
Elon is also dad to twins Vivian and Griffin, 19, and triplets Kai, Damian and Sax, 17, with his first wife Justine Wilson. Elon and Justine's firstborn Nevada passed away at 10 weeks in 2002.
Back in July, Business Insider reported that Elon welcomed twins with Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis in November 2021, citing court documents. Neither Elon nor Shivon directly confirmed the news to the public, but he did seemingly weigh in on the matter the following day.
"Doing my best to help the underpopulation crisis," he tweeted on July 7. "A collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilization faces by far."
Elon also touched on the subject of his family tree in an interview with Page Six published that same day, where he noted when it comes to expanding his family, he wishes to have "as many as I am able to spend time with and be a good father."