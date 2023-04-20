See Elon Musk Play With His and Grimes’ Son X AE A-XII in Rare Photos

Watch : Grimes Shares Update on Name of Her and Elon Musk's Baby Girl

This father-son moment deserves a retweet.

Elon Musk provided a look at the sweet bond he has with his 2-year-old son X AE A-XII while onstage at the MMA Global POSSIBLE Conference on April 18.

At the event, X was photographed sitting on his dad's lap onstage while eating a snack during the conference panel discussion. The owner of Twitter was also captured playing with his son, who sported a gray shirt and black pants to the event, in front of audience members.

It's further proof that X is already Elon's right-hand man. The photo-worthy moment from the conference comes after Elon brought X, who he shares with Grimes, along for a visit to Twitter's San Francisco headquarters back in December. At the time, Elon took to Twitter with a couple of snaps from the trip, including one of X's access card to Elon's office with the words, "And with his Twitter badge."