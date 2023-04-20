This Under $10 Vegan & Benzene-Free Dry Shampoo Has 6,300+ 5-Star Amazon Reviews

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Dry shampoo is one of those holy grail products that we simply cannot live without. It's an essential product that keeps our hair looking and lasting fresh in between wash days. But, finding the perfect dry shampoo isn't easy. You need a dry shampoo that works effectively, doesn't leave a white cast and is eco-conscious, all of which can be hard to come by.

After lots of trial and error, it's safe to say that we're totally in love with Acure's 100% vegan, cruelty- and benzene-free dry shampoo for all hair types. The rosemary and peppermint scented dry shampoo is super easy to use, fast-acting and oil-absorbing to reveal fresher looking tresses. Since it's a non-aerosol dry shampoo, we recommend using a brush to apply the powder to keep things precise and mess-free.

Don't just take our word for how great Acure's dry shampoo is, though. It has 6,300 glowing reviews on Amazon and counting, and reviewers keep coming back for it because of its "pleasant" scent and how it "lasts longer than expected."

One reviewer explains, "I've been using this dry shampoo for three years now. I have light brown hair and it works so well. I love that the ingredients are clean and simple. It smells good too. I only wash my hair 1-2 times a week, so use this before going to bed on days that I do not wash it. I've found that using dry shampoo before bed works way better so that it can settle overnight."

Another reviewer gushes, "I love this product. It's safe for the skin and it actually works! Yes, it's obvious that you have powder on your head, but the trick is to put it on at night before you go to bed, let it soak in, and your hair feels fresh the next morning. You can also apply it by sprinkling some on a large make-up brush and dab it on your scalp. It doesn't leave a gunky build-up like an aerosol spray."

Continue below to shop Acure's top-rated dry shampoo for yourself.