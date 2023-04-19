Love Is Blind’s Marshall Glaze Reveals He’s Related to Bachelorette’s Justin Glaze

Watch : Love Is Blind's Marshall Reveals He Dated Someone Else From the Pods

The Glaze family hasn't had the best luck on dating shows.

After Love Is Blind viewers saw Marshall Glaze's romance with fiancée Jackie Bonds go up in flames, he revealed this isn't the first time a family member has been dumped on national television.

Marshall confirmed in a recent TikTok that he's actually cousins with The Bachelorette alum Justin Glaze, who was the runner-up on Katie Thurston's season.

Marshall even shared a hilarious FaceTime exchange between the pals, with Justin calling Marshall "America's favorite hopeless romantic."

Marshall passed along a fan question, asking the Bachelor Nation member, "They said, 'Are you jealous that I got casted on the better reality show?'"

"Have I ever been the jealous type? Come on," Justin quipped. "America, this man deserves everything and more that he's receiving. This man has been writing sonnets since the moment that he's been out of the womb. We would all be playing sports. What was he doing? Writing poetry to his future wife. This is how he's always been... I'm so happy for him."