Selling Sunset Season 6 Finally Has a Premiere Date and Teaser

Watch : Heather Rae El Moussa Delivers JAW-DROPPING Selling Sunset News

Selling Sunset is no longer in escrow.

The sixth season of the Netflix reality hit returns May 19—and your favorite high-end realtors are here to tell you what they've been up to since you last saw them.

"I know people think I'm having a mid-life crisis," Chrishell Stause says in the April 20 teaser, "but I'm having an awakening."

Meanwhile, Emma Hernan isn't concerned about any outside noise, asserting, "I'm building an empire right now and I'm not in competition with anybody besides myself."

Amanza Smith is feeling similarly rejuvenated, saying bluntly, "I'm kind of in a ‘I don't give a f--k' spot about a lot of things I used to give a f--k about."

That's not a bad spot to be, Amanza.

The sixth season will bring professional and personal growth for Heather Rae El Moussa—whose pregnancy journey will play out for the cameras—saying in the teaser, "I'm going to be a rockstar mom and also a rockstar business woman."