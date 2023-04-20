Selling Sunset Season 6 Finally Has a Premiere Date and Teaser

Selling Sunset is no longer in escrow.
The sixth season of the Netflix reality hit returns May 19—and your favorite high-end realtors are here to tell you what they've been up to since you last saw them.
"I know people think I'm having a mid-life crisis," Chrishell Stause says in the April 20 teaser, "but I'm having an awakening."
Meanwhile, Emma Hernan isn't concerned about any outside noise, asserting, "I'm building an empire right now and I'm not in competition with anybody besides myself."
Amanza Smith is feeling similarly rejuvenated, saying bluntly, "I'm kind of in a ‘I don't give a f--k' spot about a lot of things I used to give a f--k about."
That's not a bad spot to be, Amanza.
The sixth season will bring professional and personal growth for Heather Rae El Moussa—whose pregnancy journey will play out for the cameras—saying in the teaser, "I'm going to be a rockstar mom and also a rockstar business woman."
However, season six will be without Christine Quinn—who appeared on the first five seasons of the show—but that's not ruffling Mary Fitzgerald's feathers.
"I don't think I'll really miss Christine," Mary says, "so it's probably for the best that she's gone. But I am nervous about the new dynamic."
On that note, the teaser features the arrival of season six newcomer Bre Tiesi, who welcomed son Legendary Love with Nick Cannon last year.
"I'm kind of a mirror," she explains. "Whatever you give me is what you're gonna get. I mean business. I'm about my business. I'm here to f--k this s--t up."
Elsewhere, fellow newcomer Nicole Smith warns, "100 million dollars in sales and counting? If someone were to get in the way of that, there's going to be an issue."
We can feel the Hollywood Hills shaking now.
"New agents mean new drama," the streamer teases. "The realtors of The Oppenheim Group return with sleek penthouse listings, personality clashes and pregnancies—and throw enough shade to cover every cabana in Los Angeles."
The sixth season will also feature the returns of Jason and Brett Oppenheim, Chelsea Lazkani and Davina Potratz.
For first look photos from season six, keep scrolling.