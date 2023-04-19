Travis Barker’s Daughter Alabama Shares Why Kourtney Kardashian Is the Best Stepmom

Kourtney Kardashian is total stepmom goals.
Alabama Barker took to Instagram to wish the Kardashians star a happy 44th birthday with a sweet tribute to her bonus mom.
"Happy birthday Kourt," Alabama wrote on her Instagram Stories April 18 alongside a photo of Kourtney sitting on Travis Barker's lap on a private plane. "You're the best stepmom I could ask for, you are so caring and generous for others, you are such a family person and such a hard working mom."
Alabama concluded her message, praising Kourtney for always putting everyone else first, even on the worst of days.
"Even if you don't feel good or had a hard day, you always put your family first," the 17-year-old shared. "You have such a beautiful aura, I wouldn't want another step mom."
Alabama also posted a slew of pictures, showing herself with the Poosh founder and giving the middle finger as Kourtney sips tea. Another solo shot of Kourtney captures her in all black posed against a wall.
Rounding out the birthday shout out was a snap of Kourtney and the Blink-182 drummer with their arms wrapped around one another, watching something off in the distance while donning matching skeleton onesies.
Kourtney and Travis—who tied the knot three times, including during a lavish ceremony in Portofino, Italy in May 2022—have a total of six kids between them, making them a modern day Brady bunch.
Along with Alabama, Travis also shares son Landon Barker, 19, with ex-wife Shannon Moakler and is stepdad to Atiana De La Hoya. Kourtney and ex Scott Disick are parents to Mason Disick, 13, Penelope Disick, 10 and Reign Disick, 8.
