Travis Barker’s Daughter Alabama Shares Why Kourtney Kardashian Is the Best Stepmom

Travis Barker’s daughter Alabama Barker took to her Instagram Stories to express her gratitude for stepmom Kourtney Kardashian on her 44th birthday: "You are so caring and generous for others."

Watch: See Travis Barker's Loving Birthday Message to Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian is total stepmom goals.

Alabama Barker took to Instagram to wish the Kardashians star a happy 44th birthday with a sweet tribute to her bonus mom.

"Happy birthday Kourt," Alabama wrote on her Instagram Stories April 18 alongside a photo of Kourtney sitting on Travis Barker's lap on a private plane. "You're the best stepmom I could ask for, you are so caring and generous for others, you are such a family person and such a hard working mom."

Alabama concluded her message, praising Kourtney for always putting everyone else first, even on the worst of days.

"Even if you don't feel good or had a hard day, you always put your family first," the 17-year-old shared. "You have such a beautiful aura, I wouldn't want another step mom."

Alabama also posted a slew of pictures, showing herself with the Poosh founder and giving the middle finger as Kourtney sips tea. Another solo shot of Kourtney captures her in all black posed against a wall.

photos
Every Photo From Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Wedding Weekend in Italy

Rounding out the birthday shout out was a snap of Kourtney and the Blink-182 drummer with their arms wrapped around one another, watching something off in the distance while donning matching skeleton onesies. 

Kourtney and Travis—who tied the knot three times, including during a lavish ceremony in Portofino, Italy in May 2022—have a total of six kids between them, making them a modern day Brady bunch.

 

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for ABA, Instagram

Along with Alabama, Travis also shares son Landon Barker, 19, with ex-wife Shannon Moakler and is stepdad to Atiana De La Hoya. Kourtney and ex Scott Disick are parents to Mason Disick, 13, Penelope Disick, 10 and Reign Disick, 8.

Scroll down to see more pictures of Kravis' blended family.

Instagram
Alabama and Penelope

Kourtney shared a close up of this sweet throwback of Alabama and Penelope for Alabama's 17th birthday.

VERONESI / BACKGRID
La Dolve Vita

Kourtney and Travis' families kick off their Italian wedding celebrations in Portofino in May 2022.

Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Dapper Dudes

Landon Barker trails Reign Disick as they lead the way during Kourtney and Travis' wedding ceremony.

Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Bridal Party

Alabama Barker and Penelope Disick match in coordinating Dolce & Gabbana outfits as they walk down the isle during Kravis' nuptials.

Instagram
Girl Gang

Alabama snaps a silly selfie with Kourt, Penelope and sister Atiana De La Hoya during the festivities.

Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Fashionable Fam

The bride and groom stroll around Portofino with Reign in tow.

Instagram
Here Comes the Bride

Kourtney and Alabama pose for another sweet selfie.

Instagram
Birthday Bunch

Kourtney, Travis, Alabama, Atiana, Landon and Reign posed at Disneyland on April 18 for Kourtney's 43rd birthday celebration. 

Instagram
Magic Kingdom

Kourtney, Travis, Alabama, Atiana, Landon and Reign spent the day at the Happiest Place on Earth on April 18 in honor of Kourtney's 43rd birthday.

Instagram
The Three Mouseketeers

Landon, Atiana and Kourtney posed together while enjoying a day at Disneyland for Kourtney's 43rd birthday on April 18.

Instagram
A Portrait by Penelope

Penelope the artist! Travis shared her drawing of him on March 6. 

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images
A Fashionable Family

Kourtney, Travis (wearing an Enfants Riches Déprimés sweater), Mason, Alabama and Atiana watched Landon model in the AMIRI Autumn-Winter 2022 Runway Show in Los Angeles on Feb. 8, 2022.

Instagram
Family Portraits

On Christmas Eve, the Kardashian-Jenners joined the Barkers for a night of celebrations.

Instagram
Fun and Games

Travis and Penelope enjoyed a game of checkers, alongside Kourtney and MJ who watched the pair.

Instagram
The Sweetest Age of All

For Alabama's 16th birthday Dec. 24, Kourtney and Travis surprised her with balloons that spelled out BAMA 16. As her dad wrote in the caption, "I LOVE YOU SO MUCH!!!"

TikTok / @pandkourt
TikTok Fun

Travis appeared with Kourtney and Penelope in a TikTok video posted on the mom and daughter's joint account.

Instagram
Welcome to the Fam

"So happy for you guys," Travis's daughter Alabama wrote on a photo of the Blink-182 drummer and Kourtney as they celebrated their engagement. "I love u both!"

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Amusement Park Fun

Travis' 17-year-old son Landon Barker joined his dad and Kourtney for some Halloween fun at Knott's Scary Farm in Southern California.

All the Halloween Activities

Seeking out more spooky scenes, Kourtney recruited her 11-year-old son Mason Disick for a trip to Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights with Travis and his daughter Alabama.

Instagram
Frankenstein Friends

Travis' stepdaughter and Alabama and Landon's half-sister Atiana De La Hoya posed as the Bride of Frankenstein to Reign Disick's Frankenstein.

Instagram
Costume Cutie

Kourtney's daughter Penelope Disick rocked a devil costume for yet another family Halloween outing in early October. This time, the crew headed to immersive L.A. jack-o-lantern experience, Nights of the Jack.

Instagram
A Memorable Moment

During their Nights of the Jack adventure, Alabama captured Travis and Penelope sharing a sweet moment as he walked around carrying her on his shoulders.

Instagram
The Ultimate Throwback

Even before they were dating, Travis and Kourtney were friends for years. Just look at this throwback photo of Mason, Landon, Alabama and Penelope from 2017 that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared in honor of Landon's 18th birthday in October 2021! 

Instagram
Rockstar Training

Talk about a sweet birthday present! Travis gifted Kourtney's daughter Penelope a state-of-the-art drum set when she turned nine back in July.

Instagram
Family Photo

What better place to spend the Fourth of July than Disneyland? The happy couple celebrated the holiday there with Landon, Alabama and Reign.

Instagram
Twinning

Atiana opted to twin with Kourtney in matching snow gear during their first family trip together in Deer Valley, Utah back in April 2021.

Instagram
Snow Day

Who needs to hit the slopes when you've got snowmobiles? Alabama joined in on the fun in this candid snap of her, Kourtney and Atiana.

Instagram
Just Hangin' Out

Reign struck a pose while on Alabama's back atop Deer Creek's beautiful mountains.

Instagram
Bros

Like his sister, Landon made sure to get his own photo with Reign.

Instagram
A TikTok Trio

The family that TikToks together, stays together.

