The Best Dressed Stars at the 2023 Met Gala Will Make Your Jaw Drop

The fashion extravaganza has dazzled us once again.

The 2023 Met Gala kicked off on a high (fashion) note on May 1 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, as the red carpet is bursting with fabulous and fierce style moments (See all of the celebrity arrivals here for extra proof). From a sea of black-and-white designs to over-the-top accessories and bold beauty looks, there's no shortage of glitzy and glamorous getups.

And while the Met Ball is the place to push the style boundaries, stars made sure to up the ante this year. After all, the event's theme is "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," which honors the life and legacy of the fashion designer, who died in 2019 due to complications of pancreatic cancer.

In fact, quite a few celebrities went the extra mile to showcase their passion for fashion. Case in point? Dua Lipa, a co-chair at this year's event, wowed in a vintage Chanel couture gown from the fall/winter 1992 collection, which Karl designed himself.