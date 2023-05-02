The Best Dressed Stars at the 2023 Met Gala Will Make Your Jaw Drop

The fashion extravaganza has dazzled us once again.
The 2023 Met Gala kicked off on a high (fashion) note on May 1 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, as the red carpet is bursting with fabulous and fierce style moments (See all of the celebrity arrivals here for extra proof). From a sea of black-and-white designs to over-the-top accessories and bold beauty looks, there's no shortage of glitzy and glamorous getups.
And while the Met Ball is the place to push the style boundaries, stars made sure to up the ante this year. After all, the event's theme is "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," which honors the life and legacy of the fashion designer, who died in 2019 due to complications of pancreatic cancer.
In fact, quite a few celebrities went the extra mile to showcase their passion for fashion. Case in point? Dua Lipa, a co-chair at this year's event, wowed in a vintage Chanel couture gown from the fall/winter 1992 collection, which Karl designed himself.
The pop star's bridal-like getup was ornamented with the black-and-gold-chain trim the luxury brand is known for and featured a corseted bodice with a plunging neckline and a fringe hemline for the voluminous cage skirt. She accessorized with a massive, look-at-me-diamond necklace made of more than 200 carats from Tiffany & Co that.
Nicole Kidman channeled herself with a 2004 Chanel dress she wore in an iconic ad for the brand, while Ashley Graham and Cardi B brought the drama with architectural dresses.
Of course, we're only scratching the surface here. Keep scrolling to see all of the best dressed stars at the Met Gala 2023.