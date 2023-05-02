The Best Dressed Stars at the 2023 Met Gala Will Make Your Jaw Drop

See all of the red carpet looks from the Met Gala 2023 that deserve to be displayed in a museum. From Cardi B to Anne Hathaway, these are the stars that wowed during fashion's biggest night.

The fashion extravaganza has dazzled us once again.

The 2023 Met Gala kicked off on a high (fashion) note on May 1 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, as the red carpet is bursting with fabulous and fierce style moments (See all of the celebrity arrivals here for extra proof). From a sea of black-and-white designs to over-the-top accessories and bold beauty looks, there's no shortage of glitzy and glamorous getups.

And while the Met Ball is the place to push the style boundaries, stars made sure to up the ante this year. After all, the event's theme is "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," which honors the life and legacy of the fashion designer, who died in 2019 due to complications of pancreatic cancer.

In fact, quite a few celebrities went the extra mile to showcase their passion for fashion. Case in point? Dua Lipa, a co-chair at this year's event, wowed in a vintage Chanel couture gown from the fall/winter 1992 collection, which Karl designed himself.

The pop star's bridal-like getup was ornamented with the black-and-gold-chain trim the luxury brand is known for and featured a corseted bodice with a plunging neckline and a fringe hemline for the voluminous cage skirt. She accessorized with a massive, look-at-me-diamond necklace made of more than 200 carats from Tiffany & Co that.

Nicole Kidman channeled herself with a 2004 Chanel dress she wore in an iconic ad for the brand, while Ashley Graham and Cardi B brought the drama with architectural dresses.

Of course, we're only scratching the surface here. Keep scrolling to see all of the best dressed stars at the Met Gala 2023.

John Shearer/WireImage

Cardi B

In Chenpeng Studio.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Viola Davis

In custom Valentino.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian

In custom Schiaparelli.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Kendall Jenner

In custom Marc Jacobs.

John Shearer/WireImage

Salma Hayek

In Gucci.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Dua Lipa

In vintage Chanel and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Gigi Hadid

In custom Givenchy.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Michelle Yeoh

John Shearer/WireImage

Pedro Pascal

In Valentino.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Lea Michele

In custom Michael Kors.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Jenna Ortega

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Anne Hathaway

In Atelier Versace.

John Shearer/WireImage

Lily Collins

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Margot Robbie

In Chanel.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Kaitlyn Dever

Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Maude Apatow

In Chloé.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Grace Elizabeth

In custom Christopher John Rogers.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Bad Bunny

In custom Jacquemus.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Doja Cat

In Oscar de la Renta.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Jessica Chastain

In Gucci.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Halle Bailey

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Michaela Coel

In custom Schiaparelli.

Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Nicole Kidman

In Chanel.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Ashley Graham

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Kerry Washington

In custom Michael Kors.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Amanda Seyfried

In custom Oscar de la Renta.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Quinta Brunson

In Prabal Gurung and De Beers jewelry.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Keke Palmer

In custom Sergio Hudson.

Noam Galai/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Liu Wen

In Tory Burch.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Gisele Bündchen

In Chanel.

