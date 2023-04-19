Kelly Clarkson Shares Daughter River Was Getting Bullied at School Over Her Dyslexia

Kelly Clarkson is getting candid about her daughter's struggles.
On April 18, the singer shared on The Kelly Clarkson Show that her daughter River—who she welcomed with ex Brandon Blackstock—was receiving jeers from classmates over her dyslexia.
As she revealed, River, 8, had been "getting bullied at school for not being able to read like all the other kids."
However, it brings Kelly comfort to remind River she has role models with similar circumstances. She even pointed to the episode's guest Henry Winkler, who is also dyslexic and has written dozens of children's books.
"I was driving my daughter to school yesterday, and she's dyslexic," Kelly said. "And you have told me that you're dyslexic as well. I find that amazing, to tell my daughter that you've written like 40 books and you're dyslexic."
In response, the Barry actor told Kelly that River was "part of the tribe" and delivered a special message to her, which moved the musician to tears.
"River," Henry said, "how you learn has nothing to do with how brilliant you are."
Creating a safe and honest space for her kids is something Kelly maintains in her everyday life, especially after her 2020 divorce from Brandon, with whom she also shares 7-year-old Remington.
"I literally ask my kids every night when we're snuggling, 'Are you happy? And if you're not, what could make you happier?'" Kelly said in the March 13 episode of The Angie Martinez IRL Podcast. "Sometimes they'll say, especially the past two years, and it kills me and I want them to be honest, so I don't ever say, 'Oh god, don't tell me that,' but a lot of times it would be like, 'You know, I'm just really sad. I wish mommy and daddy were in the same house.'"
Adding that "they're really honest about it," Kelly went on to share why she appreciates their candidness.
"I'm raising that kind of individual," she said on the podcast. "I want you to be honest with me."
