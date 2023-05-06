Why Queen Camilla Officially Dropped Her Consort Title After King Charles III’s Coronation

Watch : The Crown Jewels: Kate, Meghan & Camilla's Tiara Moments

Here's the royal tea on Queen Camilla's title upgrade.

Just ahead of her and King Charles III's May 6 coronation, Camilla officially dropped Consort from her title, with the royal family's website recognizing her as simply the Queen. The formal shift comes just a few weeks after Buckingham Palace released the coronation invitation, in which the former Duchess of Cornwall was first referred to as Queen Camilla—sans Consort.

"It's not that abnormal," royal expert Sharon Carpenter explained to E! News of the royal's decision to switch up her Queen Consort label post-coronation. "It is actually something that really does align with royal protocol."

However, Sharon acknowledges this wasn't the initial plan when Charles and Camilla first wed, with public sentiment not exactly favorable toward the mom of two, viewed as the other woman in the monarch's marriage to Princess Diana.

"We've sort of seen this royal upgrade of Camilla over the years," she continued. "Because originally when she married King Charles she became the Duchess of Cornwall. She didn't take the Princess of Wales title, because obviously the public would have been very upset. Diana was known as the Princess of Wales."