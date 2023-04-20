Vanderpump Rules' Latest Episode Shows First Hint at Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss' Affair

Scandoval is finally beginning to play out on Vanderpump Rules.
On the Bravo series' April 19 episode, James Kennedy's girlfriend Ally Lewber became suspicious that Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss might be more than friends long before their months-long affair came to light last month.
According to Lewber, last summer, she witnessed the duo out in West Hollywood—with Sandoval's girlfriend of nine years Ariana Madix nowhere in sight. "I saw Sandoval and Raquel dancing together at The Abbey," she recounted in a confessional. "I personally wouldn't be comfortable with it, I guess, to have my boyfriend out at 1 a.m. with girls. But everyone's different."
Additionally, Lewber told Kennedy she "thought it was kind of weird," adding, "It was like 1 a.m. and we were like, 'Where is Ariana?'"
Kennedy agreed that something had changed within their friend group, especially between Sandoval, Leviss and Tom Schwartz. "I've noticed how much Raquel's been hanging out with the Toms, both of them," he told his girlfriend before brushing off the sighting with, "I wouldn't put too much to it."
But Lewber wasn't the only VPR star to notice some unusual behavior between Sandoval and Leviss.
Earlier in the episode, Sandoval and Schwartz met up with Lisa Vanderpump at SUR while Leviss was working. Sandoval invited Leviss to sit in between them, to which she replied, "I'm gonna get in trouble." And after the TomTom co-owner put his arm around her, Vanderpump couldn't help but call out his excitement.
"Why do you like it so much?" Vanderpump asked a grinning Sandoval. "You've got a smile on your face."
More clues of Sandoval and Leviss' affair were teased in the preview of next week's April 26 episode. In the clip, Scheana Shay warns Sandoval that Katie Maloney is also becoming skeptical of the co-stars' relationship and tells him, "Katie said Raquel's now going after Sandoval."
See the Scandoval drama continue to play out when Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo. And keep scrolling for a complete timeline of the controversy.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)