Vanderpump Rules' Latest Episode Shows First Hint at Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss' Affair

Watch : Tom Sandoval Speaks Out: Every MAJOR Interview Moment

Scandoval is finally beginning to play out on Vanderpump Rules.

On the Bravo series' April 19 episode, James Kennedy's girlfriend Ally Lewber became suspicious that Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss might be more than friends long before their months-long affair came to light last month.

According to Lewber, last summer, she witnessed the duo out in West Hollywood—with Sandoval's girlfriend of nine years Ariana Madix nowhere in sight. "I saw Sandoval and Raquel dancing together at The Abbey," she recounted in a confessional. "I personally wouldn't be comfortable with it, I guess, to have my boyfriend out at 1 a.m. with girls. But everyone's different."

Additionally, Lewber told Kennedy she "thought it was kind of weird," adding, "It was like 1 a.m. and we were like, 'Where is Ariana?'"

Kennedy agreed that something had changed within their friend group, especially between Sandoval, Leviss and Tom Schwartz. "I've noticed how much Raquel's been hanging out with the Toms, both of them," he told his girlfriend before brushing off the sighting with, "I wouldn't put too much to it."