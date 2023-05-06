See Every Guest at King Charles III and Queen Camilla's Coronation

Watch : King Charles III's Coronation: EVERYTHING We Know!

Now this is a guest list fit for a king and queen—literally.

Westminster Abbey in London was flooded with well-wishers on May 6 to witness the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla. Given how it has been 70 years since the last crowning ceremony—when a then-25-year-old Queen Elizabeth II was the reigning monarch—members of the royal family and celebrity friends came out in droves to celebrate in their most regal attire.

One notable figure in the crowd was Charles' 9-year-old grandson Prince George, who was one of the eight Pages of Honour at the royal gathering. George's parents Prince William and Kate Middleton were also among the attendees, as well as his 7-year-old sister Princess Charlotte and 4-year-old brother Prince Louis.

Other guests at the event included Charles' siblings Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, as well as His Majesty's youngest son Prince Harry, who stepped back from his duties as a senior royal and relocated to the United States in 2020.

Though Harry made the transatlantic journey, his wife Meghan Markle remained in California to ring in their son Archie Harrison's fourth birthday. (The couple are also parents to 23-month-old daughter Lilibet Diana.)