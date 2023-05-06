See Every Guest at King Charles III and Queen Camilla's Coronation

Now this is a guest list fit for a king and queen—literally.
Westminster Abbey in London was flooded with well-wishers on May 6 to witness the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla. Given how it has been 70 years since the last crowning ceremony—when a then-25-year-old Queen Elizabeth II was the reigning monarch—members of the royal family and celebrity friends came out in droves to celebrate in their most regal attire.
One notable figure in the crowd was Charles' 9-year-old grandson Prince George, who was one of the eight Pages of Honour at the royal gathering. George's parents Prince William and Kate Middleton were also among the attendees, as well as his 7-year-old sister Princess Charlotte and 4-year-old brother Prince Louis.
Other guests at the event included Charles' siblings Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, as well as His Majesty's youngest son Prince Harry, who stepped back from his duties as a senior royal and relocated to the United States in 2020.
Though Harry made the transatlantic journey, his wife Meghan Markle remained in California to ring in their son Archie Harrison's fourth birthday. (The couple are also parents to 23-month-old daughter Lilibet Diana.)
Another familiar face that was missing from the festivities? Sarah "Fergie" Ferguson, the ex-wife of Andrew and mother of Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, who previously told Good Morning Britain she was not attending the coronation because "it's a state occasion. And being divorced, I don't think you can have it both ways."
Instead, the Duchess of York will be marking the occasion from afar. "I personally will be having a little tea room and coronation chicken sandwich and putting out the bunting, that's what I'm going to be doing," she shared during an April 5 broadcast of Loose Women. "Because that would make me very happy. I always love to watch it on the telly because you hear a lot on the telly. The commentators are always good."
