Why Rachel McAdams Wanted to Show Her Armpit Hair and Body in All Its Glory

Rachel McAdams' latest photoshoot will make you want to raise your hands.

The Mean Girls star recently showed off her armpit hair in an empowering cover story for Bustle, in which she posed in an all-black getup that featured a sexy corset top with wide-leg pants. A bold red lip, diamond-studded earrings and sandal heels were the glamorous finishing touches to the awe-inspiring shoot.

"I love that juxtaposition of beauty, glam, fantasy, and then truth," the 44-year-old told the outlet in an interview published April 18. "With this shoot, I'm wearing latex underwear. But I've had two children. This is my body, and I think that's so important to reflect back out to the world."

She added, "It's OK to look your best and work at it and be healthy, but that's different for everyone."

Sticking to her guns about offering a realistic representation of her body, Bustle even noted that Rachel requested the images from the photoshoot be edited as minimally as possible.