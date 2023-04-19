Big Brother’s Taylor Hale and Joseph Abdin Break Up

Watch : Big Brother's Taylor Hale & Joseph Abdin Spill Relationship Surprises

There's a bombshell breakup in the Big Brother universe.

After officially going public with their romance last year, Taylor Hale and Joseph Abdin—who met as houseguests on season 24 of the CBS reality show—have announced their split.

"Joseph and I have made the decision to love and support each other as best friends going forward," Taylor, 28, wrote on Instagram April 19. "We recognize this is what's best for both of our futures at this time. This decision was made with lots of love, care and acknowledgment of how special our relationship is to the both of us."

Taylor and Joseph's flirty showmance become a buzzy storyline during their time on Big Brother and they made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Grammy Awards in February.

"We want to thank you for the love and support you've shown us while we navigated our relationship from friends, to lovers, and now back to friends," Taylor continued. "We've seen every message about how watching an interracial relationship form impacted you, in spite of the ongoing harassment, and we're touched by how our love has inspired you."