We're Obsessed With the Mermaidcore Aesthetic for Summer: 17 Wearable Pieces to Take on the Trend

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

We're here to report that the latest Internet-obsessed trend taking over the season is inspired by mermaids. Yes, mermaids!

The mermaidcore aesthetic has made some serious waves (sorry) on the runways and social media, and it's all about embracing whimsical details like pearls, metallics and sequins, and leaning into shades like green, teal, turquoise and more. From floor-grazing mermaid skirts to glimmering crochet crop tops, the mermaidcore vibe taps into pieces that are undeniably eye-catching and alluring.

Whether you opt for a full mermaidcore ensemble or simply add some pearlescent earrings to your outfit, the trend is actually super easy to incorporate into your everyday style. Below, find 17 of our favorite mermaid-inspired clothing, handbags, shoes and jewelry to take on the aesthetic that all the cool girls are embodying ahead of summer.