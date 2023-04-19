We're Obsessed With the Mermaidcore Aesthetic for Summer: 17 Wearable Pieces to Take on the Trend

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
We're here to report that the latest Internet-obsessed trend taking over the season is inspired by mermaids. Yes, mermaids!
The mermaidcore aesthetic has made some serious waves (sorry) on the runways and social media, and it's all about embracing whimsical details like pearls, metallics and sequins, and leaning into shades like green, teal, turquoise and more. From floor-grazing mermaid skirts to glimmering crochet crop tops, the mermaidcore vibe taps into pieces that are undeniably eye-catching and alluring.
Whether you opt for a full mermaidcore ensemble or simply add some pearlescent earrings to your outfit, the trend is actually super easy to incorporate into your everyday style. Below, find 17 of our favorite mermaid-inspired clothing, handbags, shoes and jewelry to take on the aesthetic that all the cool girls are embodying ahead of summer.
Capella Knitted Top With Hardware Trim
We love the layering possibilities with this knitted, glimmering long-sleeve crop top from Jaded London. Add a pop of color with a bralette or layer the look over a fitted maxi dress. You can't go wrong with the look.
Kalani Blue Maxi Dress
This gorgeous blue maxi dress will have you living your most stylish mermaid-inspired life. The plunging neckline, flounce details and stunning open back pull the eye-catching look together. All that's missing are some pearls and a pair of neutral heels.
Embellished Netting Dress
This sequin netting dress is a total standout. Pair the form-fitting midi style with a bubble clutch, strappy sandals and some drop earrings for a complete mermaidcore look.
Solid Lettuce Hem Mermaid Maxi Skirt
While mermaid tails would be virtually impossible to strut around in, this ruched mermaid maxi skirt from Cider is the next best thing. Featuring a form-fitting silhouette and ruffle hem, the super affordable look is a cute mermaid-inspired look for your summer wardrobe.
NBD Jessenia Maxi Skirt
Channel ultimate mermaid vibes with this stunning green maxi skirt. From the vibrant, glittering sequins to the gorgeous high slit and knot accent, the skirt is a definite attention-grabber, especially paired with its matching crop top.
Metallic Duster
This dreamy crochet metallic duster from Anthropologie has gorgeous wide sleeves and a silhouette that drapes effortlessly. For ultimate mermaid vibes, pair the glimmering look with a fitted mermaid maxi dress and some sandals.
Bucket Bag
This adorable little bucket bag comes in an electric blue shade that will have you feeling like an edgy, under-sea princess. The bag has a drawstring and handle at the top, along with a detachable shoulder strap that will come in handy if you're wearing the purse on the go.
EKOLOJEE Reusable Grocery Shopping Bag
Whether you're going to the beach or shopping for groceries, these reusable tote bags from Anthropologie will help you channel mermaidcore energy along the way. The trendy crochet look is perfect for the spring and summer.
STAUD Beaded Bean Convertible Bag
Nothing says under the sea quite like this beaded convertible bag from STAUD. The vibrant, playful blue design is almost reminiscent of bubbles, so you'll definitely feel like a mermaid wearing it.
Aqua Sequin Shoulder Bag
This Aqua sequin bag is giving mermaid scale in the very best way. The under $100 sequin look comes in purple, pink or blue. Good luck picking out your favorite color!
Handmade Boho Shell Rattan Wicker Crossbody Bag
This gorgeous seashell wicker bag from Etsy is a stylish accessory to add to your summer wardrobe. The perfectly sized bag comes with a detachable gold-toned chain so you can wear it as a crossbody, along with a handle at the top.
Ashby Heels
Step into the mermaid-inspired aesthetic with these Dolce Vita metallic platform heels. The braided straps and bold, shimmery purple shade are the perfect details for a summer shoe that you can pair with crochet mini dresses or flowing maxi skirts.
Chinese Laundry Yita Metallic Ankle Wrap Sandal
These strappy metallic sandals are super versatile and easy to wear. Whether you pair the shimmering square-toe heels with a mini dress, maxi skirt or trousers, you'll be channeling the mermaidcore trend with every step you take.
Nitro Heels
For a comfortably, subtle and more casual everyday heel that still channels major mermaidcore energy, you can't go wrong with these gorgeous Nitro Heels from Dolce Vita. The look is detailed with a cool, sculptural heel and comes in a ton of cute raffia colorways. This neutral pair would look great with linen pants, denim jeans, dresses and more.
Reese Pearl Huggies
These large pearl charms latched onto gold-toned huggie hoops are the perfect everyday earrings to achieve the aesthetic with. Simple, versatile and eye-catching, the earrings have the perfect touch of sparkle that the mermaidcore trend embraces.
Fiori Bari Earrings
Need we even explain how perfect these Fiori Bari Earrings from Notte Jewelry are for the mermaidcore aesthetic? From the hand-blown glass, enamel details, gold-plated charms and more, the earrings are too cute to resist.
Cult Gaia Nora Choker
This head-turning Cult Gaia layered necklace has gorgeous turquoise-toned freshwater cultured pearls. Not only is it the perfect accessory for the mermaidcore aesthetic, but it's a beautiful piece that will become one of your favorites in your jewelry collection.
Not done shopping? Check out this on-sale spring Amazon dress with over 17,000 glowing reviews.