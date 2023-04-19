Glee’s Kevin McHale Regrets Not Praising Cory Monteith’s Acting Ability More Before His Death

Watch : Glee Cast REGRETS Not Praising Cory Monteith's Acting

Kevin McHale wishes he could go back in time.

The actor reflected on the immense talents of his late Glee co-star Cory Monteith, saying on the April 16 episode of the rewatch podcast And That's What You REALLY Missed, "What pisses me off is he was such a good actor and I don't think we necessarily told him that enough."

The comments from Kevin, who played Artie on the series, came as he co-host Jenna Ushkowitz, who played Tina, were revisiting the season one finale. In the episode, Rachel (Lea Michele) kisses Finn (Monteith), who later pronounces his love for her before hitting the regionals stage.

"This whole episode, I was just floored by Cory," Kevin explained. "So good. It's ridiculous."

Cory died of an accidental heroin overdose in 2013 at the age of 31 after Glee's fourth season aired. The show continued for two more seasons in his absence, eventually coming to an end in March 2015.

Kevin also expressed sadness over "the things we miss out [on] getting to see him do because he's so good."