You Won't Believe All of the Celebrities That Have Hooked Up With Bravo Stars

If we can't watch it, did it ever really happen?

That is the question when it comes to rumored romances that have gone down between Bravo stars and celebrities, with Teddi Mellencamp being the latest Bravolebrity to reveal details of an alleged hookup with an A-lister. The star in question? A little known actor by the name of Matt Damon. How do you like them apples?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star's revelation rocked the Bravo world, but it's not first time fans' jaws have hit the floor over a relationship reveal. Just last week, a Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member detailed her time with late Sopranos star James Gandolfini, while several Vanderpump Rules SURvers have managed to date outside of a Lisa Vanderpump restaurant, though Lindsay Lohan flat-out denied her rumored hookup with Jax Taylor. Plus, Phaedra Parks may or may not have enjoyed a romance with a CBS action star after they appeared on Watch What Happens Live together and Sonja Morgan confirmed her connections with not one, not two, but five famous men. Like her tagline once stated: There's nothing grey about her gardens.