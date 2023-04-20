You Won't Believe All of the Celebrities That Have Hooked Up With Bravo Stars

While the hookups weren't captured on-camera, Bravolebrities like Teddi Mellencamp, Jax Taylor and Sonja Morgan haven't been shy about sharing the details of their relationship with famous stars.

Watch: Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright Get New VPR Specials

If we can't watch it, did it ever really happen? 

That is the question when it comes to rumored romances that have gone down between Bravo stars and celebrities, with Teddi Mellencamp being the latest Bravolebrity to reveal details of an alleged hookup with an A-lister. The star in question? A little known actor by the name of Matt Damon. How do you like them apples?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star's revelation rocked the Bravo world, but it's not first time fans' jaws have hit the floor over a relationship reveal. Just last week, a Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member detailed her time with late Sopranos star James Gandolfini, while several Vanderpump Rules SURvers have managed to date outside of a Lisa Vanderpump restaurant, though Lindsay Lohan flat-out denied her rumored hookup with Jax Taylor. Plus, Phaedra Parks may or may not have enjoyed a romance with a CBS action star after they appeared on Watch What Happens Live together and Sonja Morgan confirmed her connections with not one, not two, but five famous men. Like her tagline once stated: There's nothing grey about her gardens.

Read on to get the rundown every Bravolebrity and celebrity pairing: 

Ella Hovsepian/Getty Images, Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Matt Damon

Let it be known that Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Teddi Mellencamp can keep a secret. Lucky for us that her Two T's in a Pod co-host and fellow Housewife Tamra Judge cannot. 

During their joint interview on the April 18 Jeff Lewis Live podcast, Tamra revealed that Teddi once hooked up with the Good Will Hunting star, though she didn't name the A-lister at first. "She mentioned it on a podcast and then went back and told the producers, 'Take that guy's name out,'" The Real Housewives of Orange County star told listeners. "So now, I tell people, 'If you guys wanna know, just DM me and I'll tell you who it is.'"

Initially reluctant to reveal the man's identity, she did admit of the fling, "I was 20. I had a fake ID to get into the club. He was probably 30, [so] 10 years older." Teddi then added, "I only slept with him one night. He didn't get my number."

Asked to drop a hint, Teddi teased, "All I can tell you is he has a very famous best friend as well," before Tamra offered up the star's initials were M.D. Cue: Teddi's panicked scream.

Charles Sykes/Bravo, Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
James Gandolfini

During the April 11 episode of The Real Housewives of New JerseyJenn Fessler shocked her fellow cast members when she revealed she had hooked up with the late Sopranos star when she was a talent agent. 

"He actually took me to an S&M bar," Jenn shared. "It was crazy, we hung out, we drank, we went back to his apartment and we f--ked." While she didn't detail when their encounter occurred, Jenn said it was before he starred on the hit HBO drama, saying she was "obsessed" with his "sex appeal."

In a confessional, Jenn admitted she felt as though James, who died in 2013, was "the one that got away, but it was also the one that was never really there."

Charles Sykes/Bravo, Shutterstock, Getty Images
Jack Nicholson and Owen Wilson

Sonja Morgan really is the straw that stirs the drink.

The Real Housewives of New York City star has enjoyed her fair share of famous hookups and has never been shy about dropping details. In 2017, while playing a game called "Would Morgan Date Him?" on WWHL, Sonja revealed to Andy Cohen that she casually romanced Jack, describing the Oscar winner as "so much fun."

Sonja also detailed her flings with rocker Billy Idol and journalist Charlie Rose during a 2011 interview with Page Six, and then spilled that she also dated singer Eric Clapton during a 2021 WWHL outing. Plus, tennis legend John McEnroe reluctantly shared that he dated the Bravolebrity in the mid-'90s after his divorce from Tatum O'Neal.

"I believe that did happen," John told Andy in 2019. "But I'd rather not discuss it right now because my wife [Patty Smyth] and my daughter are here. It's okay with my daughter, but my wife, I'm not so sure."

And, just to really prove that she has no specific romantic type, Sonja told Entertainment Tonight in 2017 that she briefly romanced Owen Wilson. 

"Tinsley [Mortimer] said her celebrity crush was Owen and I thought she said she dated him," Sonja explained. "I go, 'Oh! I dated him, too!' Out here [in Los Angeles]. Well, I met him in New York through some art friends, and then I also saw him while I was out here. Long time ago, a while ago."

Getty Images, Shutterstock
Eric Stonestreet

In the summer of 2015, news broke that the Modern Family actor and Skinnygirl founder Bethenny Frankel were casually enjoying each other's company. In fact, the pair was spotted everywhere from a Los Angeles Dodgers baseball game to CAA Upfronts Celebration Party in NYC Ultimately, like Bethenny's tenure on The Real Housewives of New York City, their relationship came  to an end, but they remain friends.

Bethenny also had a brief fling with former New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez, revealing to E! News in 2017 that she went on two dates with A-Rod before he dated Jennifer Lopez.

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock, Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Lindsay Lohan

Was a rumored hookup with the Mean Girls star another one of Vanderpump Rules' alum Jax Taylor's tall tales? It depends who you ask. "She was great,"  Jax told Bravo in 2015. "It was a long time ago...She was just very affectionate."

However, during a 2019 appearance on Watch What Happens Live, LiLo shot down Jax's story. "I've never even met him," she said. "I've never met him! Really!" Referencing some of her movie characters, Lindsay added, "Maybe he met Annie or Hallie or Cady."

Jax then took to social media to address her denial, sharing a screenshot of text messages with one of his friends. "Not that I care, it was over 10 years ago and I am happily engaged...but she's a liar," Jax tweeted. "My two friends who have nothing to gain, were with me the whole night. That's all I will say on this. So you are lying darlin."

Virginia Sherwood/Peacock, Shutterstock
Gerard Butler and Ben Stiller

Back in January 2012, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Brandi Glanville dished to Andy on Watch What Happens Live that Gerard was the most famous person she's ever had sex with besides her ex-husband Eddie Cibrian. She even gave Gerard an "11" when it comes to his skills under the sheets. During a radio interview with Howard Stern, the 300 star confirmed he did the deed. "It was a one-afternooner, but it was fun," he confessed. "She is wild."

Gerard isn't the only famous actor Brandi has hooked up with as Ben confirmed during a 2016 appearance on the late night Bravo talk show that he dated The Traitors cast member. "It was shortlived and it was fun," he said. "It was a couple of dates and fun. I'm not sure my wife is even aware of that."

Finally, Brandi also claimed to have had relationships with two FriendsMatt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer

"We went back to his house, he let his dog lick his ice cream and I was out," she said on the Everything Iconic podcast of her first and only date with Matt. "I was like, ‘Nope.' I was totally gonna have sex with him, then the dog licked the ice cream and he licked the ice cream and I was like, 'I can't.'" As for her time with David? Brandi explained on WWHL in 2020 that they dated for three months "because we went on a double date with my girlfriend Michelle and they didn't hit it off." 

Getty Images
Eddie Cibrian

It was the affair that launched a spinoff. May we never forget that we owe Vanderpump Rules' entire existence to Scheana Shay's dalliance with the Northern Lights actor, who was married to former RHOBH star Brandi Glanville at the time. Scheana dated him while Brandi was pregnant with their second child, and the two women's dramatic sitdown at SUR—coordinated by Lisa Vanderpump, naturally—was the segue from one episode of RHOBH to Vanderpump Rules. Sneakiest (and messiest) crossover ever.

Getty Images, Shutterstock
George Clooney

When Brandi Glanville and Yolanda Hadid headed to the east coast for a Real Housewives of New York City crossover episode in 2014, former RHONY Carole Radziwill had a confession to make about George. "We dated literally during the Eisenhower administration," she told her gal pals before describing the Ocean's Eleven star as "lovely."

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Will Smith

Long before she joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Garcelle Beauvais briefly dated the Oscar winner during his time on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. But she decided to end their relationship when she realized he was also dating his now-wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

During a 2019 appearance on the Las Culturistas podcast, Garcelle recalled being on the phone with Will while he was in the car with his children and she hears "this little voice in the background" ask Will if it was "Miss Jada" on the phone. "And that's when I was like okay—I'm not the only one," she said with a laugh. "Exit stage left."

Charles Sykes/Bravo
Shemar Moore

Sparks were flying between the S.W.A.T. stud and The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Phaedra Parks when the duo appeared together during a 2016 episode of Watch What Happens Live where kisses and compliments were exchanged. Fast-forward to RHOA's season 10 reunion the following year, where Phaedra got romance rumors spreading again.

"Well, you hooked me up with somebody and we chat from now and then," she confessed before Andy shouted out Shemar's name. Alas, Phaedra's time as Shemar's baby girl was seemingly brief as he and his girlfriend Jesiree Dizon welcomed their first child in January. 

Brian To/Shutterstock, Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Chris Pine

Just like her time on Vanderpump Rules' third season, Vail Bloom's 2015 romance with the Star Trek star was shortlived. But we will always have those PDA photos!

