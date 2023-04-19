Andy Cohen Defends BFFs Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos After Negative Live Review

Watch : How Explicit Will Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos' New Show Be? They Say...

Andy Cohen is in protective friend mode.

The Watch What Happens Live host jumped to defend pals Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos after a recent article claimed the couple's morning talk show Live with Kelly & Mark, which the latter just joined as permanent co-host, had gotten negative reviews.

"I have a bone to pick with the New York Post," Andy shared on SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live April 19. "Mark and Kelly had their premiere the other day. Okay. The New York Post writes an article saying response to the show was bad, and they quote 10 or seven or five negative tweets about the show. This is a national show that gets, I think, like 5 million viewers a day. It's the No. 1 morning show."

Andy went on to suggest that it wasn't that hard to find negative tweets, citing his own show.

"There are probably 16 troll-y tweets about this particular broadcast right now," the 54-year-old continued. "There's not a show that you could write about that you couldn't say, ‘Well, guess what? People on Twitter hated it.'"