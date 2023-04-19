Hailey Bieber Reveals the Juicy Details Behind Her Famous Glazed Donut Skin

Watch : Hailey Bieber Likes Selena Gomez's Bikini Pic After Resolving Drama

Hailey Bieber's rhode to flawless skin has been quite the journey.

The Rhode Beauty founder recently revealed the juicy details of her famously glazed complexion, the beauty philosophy that keeps her grounded and why she's mindful of the products she releases.

"For me," Hailey said on the April 19 episode of Dear Media's Breaking Beauty podcast, "I just want to look like a freshly glazed, crispy cream donut."

There's no denying her beauty dreams have become a reality. After all, she's not only known for igniting the glazed donut nails trend but she's also named one of her best-selling Rhode products after the sweet treat.

But Hailey hasn't always had a drool-worthy complexion.

"I remember being a teenager and [having] too many actives on the skin, thinking that is going to be the solution," she recalled, noting she made matters worse by causing herself irritation, redness and peeling. "The way it's changed for me is my approach. I've found more of a balance in how I treat my skin for the various phases and stages it's going through."