Hailey Bieber Reveals the Juicy Details Behind Her Famous Glazed Donut Skin

Hailey Bieber's rhode to flawless skin has been quite the journey.
The Rhode Beauty founder recently revealed the juicy details of her famously glazed complexion, the beauty philosophy that keeps her grounded and why she's mindful of the products she releases.
"For me," Hailey said on the April 19 episode of Dear Media's Breaking Beauty podcast, "I just want to look like a freshly glazed, crispy cream donut."
There's no denying her beauty dreams have become a reality. After all, she's not only known for igniting the glazed donut nails trend but she's also named one of her best-selling Rhode products after the sweet treat.
But Hailey hasn't always had a drool-worthy complexion.
"I remember being a teenager and [having] too many actives on the skin, thinking that is going to be the solution," she recalled, noting she made matters worse by causing herself irritation, redness and peeling. "The way it's changed for me is my approach. I've found more of a balance in how I treat my skin for the various phases and stages it's going through."
So, what exactly does Hailey use to treat her skin? Well, her routine is pretty simple.
"In the mornings, I will cleanse if I've done exfoliating the night before," she revealed, pointing out she doesn't always cleanse in the a.m. "Then, I love to use a hydrating toner or essence to get the skin ready to absorb the products, and I can't go without the Peptide Glazing Fluid. If I'm feeling a more dry, I'll also put the Barrier Restore Cream and then sunscreen on top."
Her biggest beauty rule is that she never leaves the house without applying SPF, her current favorite being Krave Beauty's Beet The Sun. And as for Hailey's nighttime routine, it's very similar to her morning regimen. The only difference is that she double cleanses, using an oil-based cleanser first and then a regular one.
"I'm currently testing out a lot of cleansers," the model teased of an upcoming Rhode Beauty launch. "We've been in a process of trying to develop our cleansers. I really love something that feels like it's giving you a good clean, but it's really gentle and not dehydrating because my skin is very sensitive."
This extra layer of care and attention is important to Hailey, who said there's a lot of thought that goes into creating products for her line.
"I'm making this brand for people," she said. "It's a relationship. Even with the Peptide Glazing Fluid, I think people are really loving it and gravitating towards it because I'm the type of person where I've always enjoyed the mixture of skincare with makeup."
She continued, "I really like making things that feel multi-dimensional and multi-purpose."
At the end of the day, the 26-year-old explained that her products will remain true to who she is.
"I don't think you'll ever see me making very serious makeup palettes, artistry pens or anything like that because it just doesn't feel right for me," she shared. "I'm always going to create products that I feel are genuinely authentic to my life, my lifestyle and what I really enjoy."
And even if your vibe doesn't fit with hers, she offered beauty advice that anyone can get behind. As she put it, "It doesn't take a lot to have a great outfit, and it doesn't take a lot to have great skincare."