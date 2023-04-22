You'll Want to Circle Back on TikTok Star Corporate Natalie's Advice Before Your Next Performance Review

Advocating for yourself at work is serious business, and TikTok's Corporate Natalie is here to help you get the job done.
So before your next performance review, consider the social media star's advice on knowing your worth.
"It's incredibly important," Natalie explained of her stance in an exclusive interview with E! News. "I think if you're doing the right things to make yourself indispensable on your team and you know that you are providing something, that you're not replaceable. I've said before being a single point of failure. You're someone that if you left, the company would hurt. You are providing something to your team, your job, your company overall that's truly irreplaceable."
When you demonstrate this, she noted, "You're able to show that you're doing more and you're worth more and build that package." Another one of Natalie's recommendations? Make a record of all your contributions.
"We do so many different things," she continued. "You wear so many hats. You get lost in all the day-to-day tasks that if you're not tracking it and kind of building your story every day that goes by, you lose track of the actual impact that you're doing. So, I always say track your performance so that you're able to, when your performance review comes up, show like, 'Hey, I did X, Y, Z. This was the impact I had.'"
Following these steps, Natalie said, can help you build your own brand and reaffirm the value you bring to the organization.
"You're building your case. You're building your story," the content creator added. "No one's going to advocate for you but you. So if you're not tracking it and doing it, no one's going to be the one to say that you deserve more."
Natalie knows a thing or two about building a brand. She launched her TikTok account during the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 and started making jokes about the realities of working from home while she was employed at a consulting firm. Now, the internet personality has more than one million followers across TikTok and Instagram combined who watch her videos, which she describes as "satirical, short-form bits making fun of corporate America and making light of situations that might be dark at times."
Since launching her channel, Natalie has also partnered with several other brands, including Tequila Don Julio Rosado.
"Truly being at this Don Julio launch party in L.A. was unbelievable," she told E! News while promoting the spirit brand's PTO (Party Time Off) campaign. "I was picked up in a Don Julio branded car with my four best friends and brought to this cabana with endless amounts of Don Julio tequila. Diplo was performing, and you're with these incredible creators, actors, reality stars. It just felt like, 'How am I here? How did I get from sitting at my desk to being here?'"
And whether you work as an influencer or at a nine-to-five, Natalie says her advice on creating an authentic, personal brand still applies.
"I've always loved making people laugh. Like, nothing about Corporate Natalie is forced," she shared. "It really is me, and I am this person. It's one small part of me. But [it's] continuing to lead with are you creating for you, and are you creating things that you love? And I think in the workplace, it's what are you bringing to the table that no one else does, and what's making you stand out in your job? And I think building your personal brand can lead to success in both avenues."