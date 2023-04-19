The White Lotus Season 3 Will Welcome Back a Fan Favorite From Season One

Watch : White Lotus Season 3 Location Reportedly REVEALED

Belinda is back in business.

Natasha Rothwell, who played White Lotus spa manager Belinda Lindsey in season one of HBO's The White Lotus, is returning for season three, the network confirmed with E! News.

While specific details of Belinda's comeback remain under wraps, we do know that the highly-anticipated third season will travel to yet another White Lotus resort—this time in Thailand.

If you'll recall, Belinda's season one story ended on a somber note, after the money promised to her by Tanya McQuoid (Jennifer Coolidge) to open her own business went unfulfilled.

So, maybe Belinda is working at the resort in Thailand? Maybe she's a hotel guest this time around? Maybe she's taken over the entire operation?!

Whatever the case, she won't be able to exact any revenge on Tanya as she—spoiler alert!—died in the season two finale. But perhaps she left Belinda some money in her will? Only time will tell!

At the moment, no other season three casting announcements have been made. However, when fellow season one star Connie Britton was asked by E! News in January about the rumors she would also be returning, she bit her tongue and said, "My lips are sealed!"