Why King Charles III Didn’t Sing British National Anthem During His Coronation

Watch : King Charles III's Coronation: EVERYTHING We Know!

Well, it would be a touch awkward for King Charles III to wax on about saving himself.



After the 74-year-old was formally crowned during the May 6 ceremony at Westminster Abbey, the more than 2000 guests—including his wife Queen Camilla and sons Prince William and Prince Harry—joined in the chorus of "God Save the King," the British national anthem. One person not singing? The King himself.



And the reason for this is actually quite simple. The national anthem is sung to the reigning monarch so it's in tradition for them to not sing along. As such, the anthem is a slightly adjusted version to the one sung to Queen Elizabeth II.



For the late sovereign's 70-year reign, the song was known as "God Save the Queen," with the title and lyrics of the nearly 300-year-old anthem shifting from "Queen" to "King" when Charles acceded the throne immediately following her death in September.