Why King Charles III Didn’t Sing British National Anthem During His Coronation

Among the chorus of people singing the British national anthem during King Charles’ May 6 coronation one person remained silent: the Monarch. Here’s why the King didn’t sing.

By Meaghan Kirby May 06, 2023 11:59 AMTags
RoyalsCelebritiesKing Charles IIIQueen Camilla
Watch: King Charles III's Coronation: EVERYTHING We Know!

Well, it would be a touch awkward for King Charles III to wax on about saving himself. 


After the 74-year-old was formally crowned during the May 6 ceremony at Westminster Abbey, the more than 2000 guests—including his wife Queen Camilla and sons Prince William and Prince Harry—joined in the chorus of "God Save the King," the British national anthem. One person not singing? The King himself.

 
And the reason for this is actually quite simple. The national anthem is sung to the reigning monarch so it's in tradition for them to not sing along. As such, the anthem is a slightly adjusted version to the one sung to Queen Elizabeth II


For the late sovereign's 70-year reign, the song was known as "God Save the Queen," with the title and lyrics of the nearly 300-year-old anthem shifting from "Queen" to "King" when Charles acceded the throne immediately following her death in September.

photos
All About King Charles III's Reign

In fact, during Queen Elizabeth's Sept. 19 funeral, Charles appeared emotional as mourners at sang along to "God Save the King."

VICTORIA JONES/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

See Every Guest at King Charles III and Queen Camilla's Coronation

2

Kate Middleton's Outfit at the Coronation Is Fit for a Princess

3

Why Prince Harry Didn't Wear His Military Uniform to King's Coronation

But the national anthem is just one of many changes to come as Charles adjusts to life as monarch. This includes being the new face of the U.K.'s currency, which has featured Queen Elizabeth's face on all banknotes since 1960. 

The Bank of England confirmed in September that it would be printing new money featuring Charles' portrait to begin circulating sometime in 2024. However, the King's late mother will continue to be memorialized on the pound as currency printed during her reign will still be considered valid. 

In addition to being honored on the U.K.'s currency, the late monarch's been the subject of several subtle tributes from her family—most recently on Charles and Camilla's coronation invitations. And Charles has made it clear that the homages to his mom won't stop there. During his first public address as King, he praised the late Queen's leadership and vowed to bring that tenacity to his own reign. 

 "Throughout her life, Her Majesty The Queen—my beloved Mother—was an inspiration and example to me and to all my family, and we owe her the most heartfelt debt any family can owe to their mother; for her love, affection, guidance, understanding and example," he said in the Sept. 9 speech. "Queen Elizabeth was a life well lived; a promise with destiny kept and she is mourned most deeply in her passing. That promise of lifelong service I renew to you all today."

Keep reading for a glimpse at all the must-see moments from the regal day.

PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images
King Charles
Andrew Milligan - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Princess Charlotte
Phil Noble - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Prince Louis & Princess Charlotte
YUI MOK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Prince Willam & King Charles
Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images
King Charles & Queen Camilla
Victoria Jones - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Prince Louis & Kate Middleton
VICTORIA JONES/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
King Charles & Queen Camilla
RICHARD POHLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
King Charles III
Andrew Milligan - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Kate Middleton
RICHARD POHLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Queen Camilla
Victoria Jones - WPA Pool/Getty Images
King Charles & Queen Camilla
Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Pages of Honour
Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Queen Camilla
Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
The Wales Family
Yui Mok/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Prince William & King Charles
EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP via Getty Images
King Charles III
Jacob King/PA Images via Getty Images
Prince George
VICTORIA JONES/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
King Charles III
Phil Noble - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Prince William & Kate Middleton
Jacob King/PA Images via Getty Images
Prince George
YUI MOK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis & Kate Middleton
YUI MOK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Princess Charlotte & Prince Louis
Phil Noble - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Louis & Princess Charlotte
Jordan Pettitt/PA Images via Getty Images
King Charles III & Queen Camilla
Andy Stenning / POOL / AFP
Prince Harry
Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis & Kate Middleton
Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images
Prince Louis
Phil Noble - WPA Pool/Getty Images
St Edward's Crown
Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images
Princess Charlotte
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Princess Anne
photos
View More Photos From King Charles III's Coronation: Every Must-See Moment
Get the latest tea from inside the palace walls. Sign up for Royal Recap!

Trending Stories

1

See Every Guest at King Charles III and Queen Camilla's Coronation

2

Kate Middleton's Outfit at the Coronation Is Fit for a Princess

3

Why Prince Harry Didn't Wear His Military Uniform to King's Coronation

4

Kate Middleton Honored Queen Elizabeth & Princess Diana at Coronation

5

Prince Andrew Wears Royal Regalia to King Charles III's Coronation