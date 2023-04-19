Singer Moonbin, Member of K-Pop Band ASTRO, Dead at 25

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

The music world has lost a beloved artist.

Moonbin, a member of the K-Pop group ASTRO, died on April 19, his agency Fantagio confirmed in a statement posted to Twitter. He was 25.

"On April 19, ASTRO member Moonbin suddenly left us to become a star in the sky," the agency's message, translated to English, began. "Although we cannot compare our sorrow to the grief that the bereaved families are feeling, losing a beloved son and brother, the ASTRO members, fellow Fantagio artists, company executives, and employees are deeply mourning the deceased in great sadness and shock."

"It is even more heartbreaking to deliver this news so suddenly to the fans who have supported Moonbin and sent him their love," their statement continued. "We are heartbroken because we know the feelings of the deceased, who always loved and thought of his fans more than anyone else."

The agency's note asked fans to refrain for speculating about reports that have surfaced about Moonbin's passing so that his family can grieve.