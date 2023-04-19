Ariana Madix's New Man Shares PDA-Filled Video From Their Romantic Coachella Weekend

Ariana Madix's new man seems smitten.
After the Vanderpump Rules star was spotted making out with fitness coach Daniel Wai during weekend one of Coachella 2023, he shared a PDA-filled video celebrating their desert getaway.
Wai's April 18 Instagram post features sweet highlights from his trip with the Bravolebrity, including images of them holding hands, staring lovingly into each other's eyes and wearing matching sneakers. He also included videos of them watching performances at the festival, dancing together, having fun on carnival rides and attending various Coachella events with friends, including her VPR co-stars Scheana Shay and Brock Davies.
Wai even showed how he and Madix recovered from all their partying holding hands with the reality star while they got a rehydrating IV drip treatment.
Madix's possible new romance comes just over a month after she broke up with ex Tom Sandoval after nine years together over his months-long affair with their co-star Raquel Leviss.
After news of the TomTom co-owner's cheating broke on March 3, both he and Leviss issued public apologies to Madix.
"I made mistakes, I was selfish, and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love," Sandoval said in part of his March 7 Instagram statement. "No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly."
And while Madix is moving on from all the drama, Sandoval continues to deal with the aftermath of Scandoval. On April 17, the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras frontman called out Arizona wellness resort Miraval for allegedly hinted at his planned stay there on Instagram following the affair controversy.
"They claim to be a refuge for wellness and betterment. But that is obviously false," he wrote on Instagram. "They'd rather feed into the negativity and spectacle that has engulfed my life."
"I planned a trip to go there completely alone to try and find some peace," Sandoval continued. "Miraval clearly isn't the place for that."
See the Scandoval drama continue to play out when Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
