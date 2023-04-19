Ariana Madix's New Man Shares PDA-Filled Video From Their Romantic Coachella Weekend

Watch : Ariana Madix Makes Out With New Man at Coachella 2023

Ariana Madix's new man seems smitten.

After the Vanderpump Rules star was spotted making out with fitness coach Daniel Wai during weekend one of Coachella 2023, he shared a PDA-filled video celebrating their desert getaway.

Wai's April 18 Instagram post features sweet highlights from his trip with the Bravolebrity, including images of them holding hands, staring lovingly into each other's eyes and wearing matching sneakers. He also included videos of them watching performances at the festival, dancing together, having fun on carnival rides and attending various Coachella events with friends, including her VPR co-stars Scheana Shay and Brock Davies.

Wai even showed how he and Madix recovered from all their partying holding hands with the reality star while they got a rehydrating IV drip treatment.

Madix's possible new romance comes just over a month after she broke up with ex Tom Sandoval after nine years together over his months-long affair with their co-star Raquel Leviss.