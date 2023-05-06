Kate Middleton's Look at King Charles III and Queen Camilla's Coronation Is Fit for a Princess

Kate Middleton's style continues to reign supreme.
The Princess of Wales most certainly dressed to impress during King Charles III and Queen Camilla's coronation on May 6 at London's Westminster Abbey. For the special occasion, which hasn't happened since the late Queen Elizabeth II took the throne in 1952, Kate made a bold statement with her look.
All eyes were on Kate when she arrived in a royal blue cape—technically a robe and mantle, which was "at the request of the king and queen," the BBC reports —and showstopping headpiece that resembled a tiara. In an adorable fashion moment, her eight-year-old daughter Princess Charlotte wore a matching bejeweled number in her hair.
Two weeks ahead of the ceremony, Kate actually hinted at her coronation attire. While visiting with This Morning host Alison Hammond during a trip to Birmingham on April 20, the royal revealed there would be "a hint of blue" in her wardrobe. (We now see she was underselling the fashion moment!)
She selected the shade for Easter services on April 9, though all eyes were on her fiery manicure. Kate made a surprising style move to paint her nails a red hot color—a shade she hadn't publicly worn since marrying Prince William in 2011.
For the past few months, the new Princess of Wales has ever-so-slightly pushed the boundaries, redefining the dress code royals have been following for decades.
In addition to her red manicure, she turned heads at the 2023 BAFTA Film Awards on Feb. 19, wearing a white one-shoulder Alexander McQueen gown that she styled with black opera-length gloves.
A week later, she ruled the sidelines at the Wales vs. England Six Nations rugby match in a bright red and white houndstooth coat that resembled one of Princess Diana's most daring style moments.
Of course, Kate wasn't the only royal to dazzle during the coronation.
Following tradition, King Charles III shined bright in the St. Edward's Crown, which is built from solid gold and features four fleurs-de-lis and four crosses. It's also ornamented with rubies, amethysts, sapphires, topazes and tourmalines. Additionally, Queen Camila wowed in Queen Mary's Crown, an unprecedented decision since it marks the first instance in modern times an existing crown being used for the Coronation of the Consort.
Other notable attire came courtesy of Prince William and Prince Harry, who both looked as suave as ever in dapper looks. Plus, Kate and William's eldest son, Prince George adorably suited up for his role as Page of Honour to carry the King's robes inside Westminster Abbey.
"His parents are very excited and delighted that he is a page," a spokesperson for the 9-year-old's parents told People on April 14. "It's something that his parents have thought long and hard about and are very much looking forward to — and I'm sure George is too."
And while there is a lot to celebrate during the coronation, royal correspondent Sharon Carpenter recently told E! News in an exclusive interview why it marks a bittersweet occasion.
"This is really going to be the realization for many that Queen Elizabeth is not coming back," Sharon said. "This is a new reign now. This is a new monarch, this is a new king. And that royal regalia that was on her casket, that's now being presented to the new king. It really signifies the end of the Queen's reign and the beginning of Charles's reign."
Now, that you have the tea on the stylish moments, click here for all of the latest updates on the coronation and see every guest's arrival: