Kate Middleton's Look at King Charles III and Queen Camilla's Coronation Is Fit for a Princess

Kate Middleton's style continues to reign supreme.

The Princess of Wales most certainly dressed to impress during King Charles III and Queen Camilla's coronation on May 6 at London's Westminster Abbey. For the special occasion, which hasn't happened since the late Queen Elizabeth II took the throne in 1952, Kate made a bold statement with her look.

All eyes were on Kate when she arrived in a royal blue cape—technically a robe and mantle, which was "at the request of the king and queen," the BBC reports —and showstopping headpiece that resembled a tiara. In an adorable fashion moment, her eight-year-old daughter Princess Charlotte wore a matching bejeweled number in her hair.

Two weeks ahead of the ceremony, Kate actually hinted at her coronation attire. While visiting with This Morning host Alison Hammond during a trip to Birmingham on April 20, the royal revealed there would be "a hint of blue" in her wardrobe. (We now see she was underselling the fashion moment!)

She selected the shade for Easter services on April 9, though all eyes were on her fiery manicure. Kate made a surprising style move to paint her nails a red hot color—a shade she hadn't publicly worn since marrying Prince William in 2011.