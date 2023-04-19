Sofia Richie Shares Glimpse into Her Bridal Prep Ahead of Elliot Grainge Wedding

Watch : Sofia Richie Reveals Her "Strict" Wedding Diet

The wedding countdown is on for Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge.

The model and her fiancé recently jetted off to the South of France ahead of their upcoming nuptials. And Sophia and her girlfriends couldn't help but post glimpses of their pre-wedding festivities on social media.

In her April 19 Instagram post, the 24-year-old sports a semi-bridal look: A white, sleeveless button-up top, paired with a matching maxi skirt, and a white Chanel hair ribbon. She captioned the post, "La rêverie," which is French for, "Daydreaming."

Another pic shared by one of her friends shows Sofia wearing in the same outfit while posing with Elliot, dressed in a white, button-down shirt and mustard shorts.

The bride-to-be also shared a pic of herself and her mom, Diane Alexander, 56, wearing swimsuits while sunbathing on adjacent lounge chairs. In another photo, Sofia poses in a mocha, long sleeve, high-neck maxi Khaite Spring 2023 Ready-to-Wear dress with a fringed skirt while carrying a Chanel purse.