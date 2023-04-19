Sofia Richie Shares Glimpse into Her Bridal Prep Ahead of Elliot Grainge Wedding

The wedding countdown is on for Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge.
The model and her fiancé recently jetted off to the South of France ahead of their upcoming nuptials. And Sophia and her girlfriends couldn't help but post glimpses of their pre-wedding festivities on social media.
In her April 19 Instagram post, the 24-year-old sports a semi-bridal look: A white, sleeveless button-up top, paired with a matching maxi skirt, and a white Chanel hair ribbon. She captioned the post, "La rêverie," which is French for, "Daydreaming."
Another pic shared by one of her friends shows Sofia wearing in the same outfit while posing with Elliot, dressed in a white, button-down shirt and mustard shorts.
The bride-to-be also shared a pic of herself and her mom, Diane Alexander, 56, wearing swimsuits while sunbathing on adjacent lounge chairs. In another photo, Sofia poses in a mocha, long sleeve, high-neck maxi Khaite Spring 2023 Ready-to-Wear dress with a fringed skirt while carrying a Chanel purse.
Her dad Lionel Richie commented on her post, "Are you ready...?"
The pre-wedding snaps come nearly one year after Sofia announced her engagement to Elliot, the son of Universal Music Group CEO Lucian Grainge. April also appears to be an important month for the couple as she previously confirmed her relationship with the now-29-year-old that month in 2021.
In addition to sharing supportive messages on his daughter's social media, Lionel, who is longtime friends with his future son-in-law's dad, has fully endorsed the union. "I love Elliot, I've known him since he was 12," the singer told Access Hollywood soon after the couple announced their engagement. "It was one of those things where I don't have to go back and check out the kid. I know who it is."
Meanwhile, Sofia has been prepping for the wedding over the last few months by going on a "strict diet" and even converting to Judaism—Elliot's religion.
She's also been celebrating with her loved ones, including sister Nicole Richie. Sofia had a bridal shower this past February, just a few months after her friends and family threw her a Parisian bachelorette party in October. See photos from the fun girls' night below: