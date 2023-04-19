Did You Know These TV Co-Stars Are Actually Couples in Real-Life?

All's fired up on the Western front.
The Yellowstone universe has its first real-life couple, y'all! Two of the Paramount drama's stars Ryan Bingham and Hassie Harrison—who play love interests Walker and Laramie—confirmed their relationship with a PDA-packed photo that definitely would've made the Dutton Ranch crew do a double-take. And fans were quick to set the comments section of the April 13 Instagram post ablaze, with one user writing, "When I first saw you guys on screen together I thought you guys were perfect. I'm rooting for you guys all the way!"
Still, Ryan and Hassie's new love isn't TV audiences' first rodeo with co-stars' chemistry leading to off-screen love. In fact, there are several couples blending work and play, including Sex/Life's fan-favorite pair, Tell Me Lies' main duo and a husband-wife have worked on three series together. Plus, a longtime private pair from Netflix's Manifest recently went public with their relationship in a "special" way.
Read on to find out which TV co-stars are together IRL: