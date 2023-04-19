Did You Know These TV Co-Stars Are Actually Couples in Real-Life?

Sarah Shahi and Adam Demos

No wonder those Sex/Life scenes are so steamy: Its main couple fell in love while filming season one of the Netflix drama. Sarah and Adam went public with their romance in December 2020, with fans loving their adorable displays of affection on social media.

And mixing business and pleasure has been easy for the couple, with Sarah exclusively telling E! News that working with her boyfriend is "one of her favorite things." As she put it, Adam is one of her "all-time favorite scene partners."

"With him, it's just that easy," she explained. "I just have to look at him and 99 percent of my work is done for me. I'm falling in love with the person in real life, but I'm falling for the person on camera. It just created that extra bit that seeped through the lens. Maybe that's what people loved so much."

As for Adam, he was equally as quick to gush over his girlfriend.

"Outside of how I feel about her personally, she's such an incredible talent that I'm watching and I'm learning," he stated. "To be able to work with someone of her caliber, I feel very lucky, fortunate. But then also, I love her so much. There's a lot of layers to it."