Pregnant Rihanna Has Finally Graced the 2023 Met Gala With Her Very Fashionable Presence

Watch : See Rihanna's New Met Gala-Themed Wax Figure

Rihanna is the only girl in the world that can pull off a look like this.



The 35-year-old—who is expecting her second child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky—attended the 2023 Met Gala on May 1 in head-turning fashion, and as expected we've got love on the brain when it comes to her ensemble.

Though she was first spotted wearing a Fendi fur coat as she stepped out of NYC's The Carlyle Hotel, the pregnant singer arrived to the Metropolitan Museum of Art in a white dress by Valentino covered in Chanel's iconic Camellia flower and featuring an epic train. To complete the look, she accessorized with white sunglasses and a deep red lip.

Meanwhile, for the "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" themed event, her rocker love chose a floor-length, plaid kilt with bedazzled jeans underneath. He paired the bottom with a classic black suit jacket. (Catch every must-see red carpet look here.)

The Grammy winner's gorgeous appearance at this year's gala comes after she was absent from 2022 event. In 2021, she and A$AP, 34, shut down the red carpet together as a couple. Fast-forward eight months later, and the fashionable couple announced there would be a new addition to their family, a baby boy.