Why Betty Gilpin Says You've Never Seen a TV Show Like Mrs. Davis

Watch : Betty Gilpin & David Arquette on Filming Peacock's Mrs. Davis

Get ready to see Betty Gilpin like you've never seen her before.

On Peacock's new series Mrs. Davis, the GLOW alum stars as a nun named Simone who is devoted to destroying the titular all-powerful Artificial Intelligence that has taken over the world. And while not much else is known about the season one plot, the actress promises fans should expect "every single genre that exists" when they tune in.

"It's kind of a braid of a thousand different genres in one," Gilpin exclusively told E! News. "It's asking the big questions while still being silly and hopeful and so profoundly weird and strange. You have never, ever, ever seen anything like this."

Created by Tara Hernandez (The Big Bang Theory) and executive produced by Damon Lindelof (Watchmen), Mrs. Davis' season one guest stars include the likes of David Arquette and Margo Martindale. Gilpin admitted acting with the latter was a pinch-me moment in her career.