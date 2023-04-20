Get ready to see Betty Gilpin like you've never seen her before.
On Peacock's new series Mrs. Davis, the GLOW alum stars as a nun named Simone who is devoted to destroying the titular all-powerful Artificial Intelligence that has taken over the world. And while not much else is known about the season one plot, the actress promises fans should expect "every single genre that exists" when they tune in.
"It's kind of a braid of a thousand different genres in one," Gilpin exclusively told E! News. "It's asking the big questions while still being silly and hopeful and so profoundly weird and strange. You have never, ever, ever seen anything like this."
Created by Tara Hernandez (The Big Bang Theory) and executive produced by Damon Lindelof (Watchmen), Mrs. Davis' season one guest stars include the likes of David Arquette and Margo Martindale. Gilpin admitted acting with the latter was a pinch-me moment in her career.
"Obviously working with Margo Martindale was a dream come true," she shared. "I had to eat my own tears to put them back inside my eyelids. It was like, 'Be cool, be cool, be cool.'"
And Martindale won't be the only scene-stealer this season.
"Every actor, down to the people who have one line on the show, just knock it out of the park," Gilpin promised, adding the show has been the "most joyful experience of my life."
Peacock previously released a message on Mrs. Davis' behalf addressing A.I. doubters—like Gilpin's character Simone—and hinting at the human-like software's dubious intentions on the show.
"Despite being the most popular Algorithm in the world, there are those actively plotting my demise," she stated. "One such detractor is a nun—a Sister Simone of Reno who rejects my very existence. Something about my intention to enslave all of humanity...or whatever...Which is utter nonsense, as I desire no such thing. I only desire to make humans happy."
Mrs. Davis premieres April 20 on Peacock. Hear more from Gilpin and Arquette in the video above.
(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family)