See Alba Baptista Marvelously Support Boyfriend Chris Evans at Ghosted Premiere in NYC

Watch : Chris Evans' Valentine's Day Tribute to Alba Baptista

Chris Evans celebrated the premiere of Ghosted with none other than his boo.



For the celebratory event held in New York City on April 18, the actor—who stars in the Apple TV+ rom-com alongside Ana de Armas—posed for photos on the red carpet, wearing a white knit cardigan and green trousers. As for his girlfriend Alba Baptista, 25, she stunned in a black sleeveless midi dress, paired with black open-toe heels.



And though the couple didn't pose for pics together, it's clear they had enjoyed an epic date night, as seen in videos shared on social media.



The couple's latest outing comes three months after the Captain America star, 41, made his relationship with the Warrior Nun actress Instagram official.



In an adorable video montage of the two shared to his Instagram Stories in January, Chris and Alba were seen pranking each other repeatedly by creeping up and scaring one another. The following month, in honor of Valentine's Day, the Knives Out alum shared another rare look at their romance, posting cute pics showcasing them hiking, traveling, and playing with Chris' dog Dodger.