Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Son Archie Turns 4 Amid King Charles III's Coronation

Watch : Why Meghan Markle Isn't Attending The Royal Coronation

It was a day of royal celebrations, in the U.K. and the U.S.

In addition to King Charles III's coronation in London, it was also his grandson Archie Harrison's birthday.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son turned 4 on May 6, marking the milestone alongside his mom and sister, Lilibet Diana, at the family's home in Southern California. (The trio stayed back in the States for the occasion, while the Duke of Sussex took a brief trip overseas for his father's major milestone.)

A rep for the couple confirmed Harry's plans to attend the coronation in April after months of speculation about his plans.

In March, it was revealed that both Harry and Meghan had received "email correspondence" about the royal event. However, a spokesperson for the duo told the Associated Press, "An immediate decision on whether the Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time."

There's been rumored tension between the pair and the royal family for years, specifically after Harry and Meghan officially stepped down as senior royals in Jan. 2020. Since then, both Harry and Meghan have opened up about their struggles with the royal institution, including in their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan and their bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview, as well as the duke's recent memoir, Spare.