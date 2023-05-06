Breaking Down Prince William and Kate Middleton's Updated Roles Amid King Charles III's Reign

Watch : King Charles III Gives Kate Middleton a New Royal Title

It's been a year of change for the royal family.

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September, her eldest son officially became King Charles III. His ascension to the throne has prompted several members of the family to take on new roles, including Prince William and Kate Middleton. In fact, the monarch officially confirmed William and Kate's new titles—Prince and Princess of Wales—in a message to the nation on Sept. 9.

"With Catherine beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations," Charles shared at the time, "helping to bring the marginal to the center ground where vital help can be given."

And with the new titles comes more responsibility, especially given that William, 40, is now first in line to the throne, behind his 74-year-old father.

As royal expert Jonathan Sacerdoti previously explained to E! News, "Unlike his father, there probably won't be such a long wait because Charles is already in his 70s, which means that William will be coming to the throne in a much shorter period of time."