Breaking Down Prince William and Kate Middleton's Updated Roles Amid King Charles III's Reign

It's been a year of change for the royal family.
Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September, her eldest son officially became King Charles III. His ascension to the throne has prompted several members of the family to take on new roles, including Prince William and Kate Middleton. In fact, the monarch officially confirmed William and Kate's new titles—Prince and Princess of Wales—in a message to the nation on Sept. 9.
"With Catherine beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations," Charles shared at the time, "helping to bring the marginal to the center ground where vital help can be given."
And with the new titles comes more responsibility, especially given that William, 40, is now first in line to the throne, behind his 74-year-old father.
As royal expert Jonathan Sacerdoti previously explained to E! News, "Unlike his father, there probably won't be such a long wait because Charles is already in his 70s, which means that William will be coming to the throne in a much shorter period of time."
"Things will shift a bit," Sacerdoti added of William's position. "I think it's a part of growing up and growing into the role and knowing that his duty is going to increase and his service is likely to increase, and there's no reason to think he won't carry that all out excellently."
However, as Sacerdoti noted, the royal family had already been stepping up in recent years amid Queen Elizabeth's health struggles.
As for Kate—who shares kids Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, with William—the royal expert told E!, "She's always carried out her role with the family actually very well. She's somebody that is immensely popular with the public. They absolutely love her."
Another family member who's role has been greatly impacted? Prince Edward.
In March, in honor of his brother's 59th birthday, Charles gave Edward the title of Duke of Edinburgh, which was previously held by their late father, Prince Philip.
Prince Edward's wife, Sophie, was also been named the Duchess of Edinburgh. At the time, the couple said in a statement, "The new Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh are proud to continue Prince Philip's legacy of promoting opportunities for young people of all backgrounds to reach their full potential."
While royal fans await King Charles III's coronation on May 6, get more details on his reign below.