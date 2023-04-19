Woody Harrelson Weighs In on If He and Matthew McConaughey Are Really Brothers

Watch : Matthew McConaughey Says Woody Harrelson Could Be His ACTUAL Brother

Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey may want to call in a true detective for this one.

After McConaughey suggested he and Harrelson could be half brothers, the Cheers alum weighed in on the possibility.

"Well, I'll just say there is some veracity to that thought," Harrelson, 61, said on the April 18 episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, "because we talked to Ma Mac, Matthew's legitimate mother, and she let us know one time—it's crazy, we were in Greece. We were watching the U.S. team win the World Cup, and I don't know I mentioned something about regrets. And I said, ‘You know, it's odd that my father has no regrets.' And I've known Ma Mac a long time, and she goes, ‘I knew your father.'"

As he explained, it was how McConaughey's mother Mary McCabe said it that caught his attention.

"It was the ellipses I found a little troubling or interesting," Harrelson continued. "'I knew your father.'"