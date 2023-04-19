Taylor Swift Just Subtly Shared How She's Doing After Joe Alwyn Breakup

Taylor Swift subtly confirmed how she's doing nearly two weeks after reports shared the singer and Joe Alwyn called it quits. Find out more about the "Anti-Hero" performer's recent hint.

Taylor Swift shared that she's doing OK in a delicate way.

Nearly two weeks after multiple outlets confirmed she and Joe Alwyn called it quits on their six-year romance, the "Shake It Off" singer gave a subtle answer when asked how she's doing currently.

During a recent Eras Tour stop, TikToker @debbieryan10—who was in the audience—held up a "You OK?" sign (a nod to Taylor's 2009 video for "You Belong With Me"). In response, as seen in the fan's social media video, the 33-year-old gave a thumbs up to the crowd—a sly confirmation that was met with cheers and applause from the audience.

This isn't the first time Taylor has addressed a concert crowd in the wake of her breakup from the Harriet actor. In fact, according to fans on social media, during her April 13 concert in Tampa, Florida (which was her first since news broke of their split), the "Love Story" singer asked the sold-out crowd, "Is it me or do we have a lot of things to catch up on?"

All of Taylor Swift's Songs Inspired By Joe Alwyn

But if you also need to catch up when it comes to their romance, keep reading to revisit the former couple's love story.

May 2017

Reports surface that superstar Swift is dating British actor Alwyn. However, the couple is rumored to have been together since the fall of 2016.

June 2017

Alwyn and Swift are photographed enjoying the view from a balcony in Nashville.

December 2017

The couple holds hands as they return to her New York City apartment following her performance at Jingle Ball.

March 2018

Swift and Alwyn are spotted on a hike together in Malibu. The "End Game" singer can be seen wearing her necklace with a "J" initial on it.

July 2018

The gorgeous duo enjoy a romantic walk on the beach in Turks and Caicos.

August 2018

The Favourite actor and his leading lady are spotted dining at British steakhouse Hawksmoor in Covenant Garden.

December 2018

Baby, it's cold outside! The couple strolls around New York City ahead of New Year's Eve.

January 2019

Swift surprised everyone when she presented at the 2019 Golden Globes in January. She was also in attendance to support Alwyn, whose film The Favourite was nominated at the ceremony.

February 2019

Can't rain on their parade! Swift smiles while leaving The Spaniards Inn with her actor beau.

February 2019

Swift and Alwyn have a glamorous night out after the 2019 BAFTA Film Awards.

May 2019

You can't spell "romance" without "me!": The duo hold hands while strolling through the streets of Paris.

 

December 2019

The actor once again proves he's her No. 1 fan after attending the Cats premiere together.

January 2020

After Taylor celebrated her nomination for Best Original Song at the 2020 Golden Globes, the singer kept the fun going by attending the Creative Artists Agency's after-party at the Sunset Tower Hotel with Joe. "They looked inseparable and really in love," an insider shared with E! News. "Taylor had her arm on Joe, and she leaned in to kiss him several times."

April 2020

In the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic, Joe confirmed he was in quarantine with Taylor thanks to a social media post. The English actor took to his Instagram Stories to share a few adorable cat photos—and yes, they totally look like Taylor's fur babies. Mystery solved! 

July 2020

The pair officially release music together. They collaborated on her two pandemic albums, folklore and evermore, as well as the song "Sweet Nothing" on her 2022 album Midnights.

