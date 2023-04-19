Taylor Swift Just Subtly Shared How She's Doing After Joe Alwyn Breakup

Watch : Did Taylor Swift Hint at Joe Alwyn Breakup on The Eras Tour?

Taylor Swift shared that she's doing OK in a delicate way.

Nearly two weeks after multiple outlets confirmed she and Joe Alwyn called it quits on their six-year romance, the "Shake It Off" singer gave a subtle answer when asked how she's doing currently.

During a recent Eras Tour stop, TikToker @debbieryan10—who was in the audience—held up a "You OK?" sign (a nod to Taylor's 2009 video for "You Belong With Me"). In response, as seen in the fan's social media video, the 33-year-old gave a thumbs up to the crowd—a sly confirmation that was met with cheers and applause from the audience.

This isn't the first time Taylor has addressed a concert crowd in the wake of her breakup from the Harriet actor. In fact, according to fans on social media, during her April 13 concert in Tampa, Florida (which was her first since news broke of their split), the "Love Story" singer asked the sold-out crowd, "Is it me or do we have a lot of things to catch up on?"