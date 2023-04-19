Survivor’s Keith Nale Dead at 62 After Cancer Battle

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

The Survivor community is mourning the loss of one of their own.

Keith Nale, the two-time contestant who competed in Survivor: San Juan del Sur and Survivor: Cambodia, has died at the age of 62. Nale's son, Wes, confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that his dad's passing came after a battle with cancer.

"He passed away this afternoon," Wes told the outlet on April 18. "He'd been battling cancer for the past few months and we found out about it in January." Nale's brother, Kevin, also reflected on the star's legacy, telling the outlet, "A life taken way too soon."

Nale appeared in the 29th season of the CBS competitive show, Survivor: San Juan del Sur, which premiered in September 2014. He would also return the following year to compete in Survivor: Cambodia.

Shortly after his passing, Nale's Survivor castmates paid tribute to the reality star.

"Keith – a man with the purest heart, who brought humor into moments where it was needed most," Kelley Wentworth, who also appeared in San Juan del Sur and Cambodia alongside Nale, tweeted April 18. "I'm grateful I had the opportunity to meet Keith & share memories together on the beaches of Nicaragua & Cambodia."