Emily Ratajkowski Frees the Nipple in NSFW Met Gala 2024 Look

Emily Ratajkowski turned heads at the 2024 Met Gala, stepping out at New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, in a nipple-baring Atelier Versace gown. See her jaw-dropping look below.

You know you want to see what Emily Ratajkowski wore to the 2024 Met Gala.

The model certainly didn't disappoint on May 6, arriving to the costume ball—which benefits the Costume Institute at New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art—in a statement-making sheer Atalier Versace gown that was more than a little NSFW.

As a frequent guest of the stylish fundraiser, Emily made sure to adhere to this year's "The Garden of Time" dress code, with the glittery gown falling in a dazzling petal design. She paired the look with equally glitzy jewelry from Chopard. (See all the red carpet arrivals here.)

But just because the 32-year-old has climbed the Met's iconic steps multiple times, it doesn't mean she's always so calm and collected on fashion's biggest night. As she noted in a red carpet interview with Vanessa Hudgens during the 2022 affair, "It's the Met, I'm nervous."

"You'd think I would be over it," Emily quipped. "I mean, I relax a lot beforehand. I used to think 'I need to prep,' but now I go and enjoy myself." 

Emily Ratajkowski’s Riskiest Looks Through the Years

So, what can invitees expect this year? Co-chaired by ZendayaJennifer LopezBad BunnyChris Hemsworth and Anna Wintour, the 2024 Met Gala celebrates the opening of the "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" spring exhibition. 

 

Jamie McCarthy / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

The gallery revolves around 50 historically significant pieces that are too fragile to ever be worn again, as well as pieces from Phillip LimStella McCartneyConnor IvesElsa SchiaparelliYves Saint LaurentChristian Dior and more that explore human's ever-changing relationship with the natural world.

 "It is very much an ode to nature and the emotional poetics of fashion," Costume Institute curator Andrew Bolton previously told Vogue. "Fashion is one of the most emotional artistic forms because of its connection to the body. It is imbued with memory and emotions, and we relate to it very much via our senses. One thing I hope this show will activate is that sensorial appreciation of fashion."

To see all the fashion on the Met Gala red carpet, keep reading.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian

In custom Maison Margiela Couture.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Rosalía

In custom Christian Dior.

Jamie McCarthy / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Zendaya

In Maison Margiela.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Doja Cat

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Dua Lipa

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Allison Williams

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Rachel Zegler

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Kerry Washington

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Kylie Jenner

Dia Dipasupil / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Dwyane Wade & Gabrielle Union

Kristina Bumphrey/WWD via Getty Images

Irina Shayk

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Amelia Gray

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Meg Ryan

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Lily Gladstone

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Andrew Scott

Jamie McCarthy / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Charli XCX

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Nicole Kidman

In custom Balenciaga.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Kendall Jenner

In Givenchy Haute Couture.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Camila Morrone

John Shearer/WireImage

Lana Del Rey

In custom Alexander McQueen.

Jamie McCarthy / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Donatella Versace

Kevin Mazur/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Jeff Goldblum

Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Damson Idris

John Shearer/WireImage

Sarah Paulson

John Shearer/WireImage

Gracie Abrams

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Amanda Seyfried

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Taylor Russell

John Shearer/WireImage

Karol G

John Shearer / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Cynthia Erivo

In Thom Browne.

John Shearer/WireImage

Lil Nas X

In custom LUAR.

