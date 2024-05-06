Emily Ratajkowski Frees the Nipple in NSFW Met Gala 2024 Look

You know you want to see what Emily Ratajkowski wore to the 2024 Met Gala.
The model certainly didn't disappoint on May 6, arriving to the costume ball—which benefits the Costume Institute at New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art—in a statement-making sheer Atalier Versace gown that was more than a little NSFW.
As a frequent guest of the stylish fundraiser, Emily made sure to adhere to this year's "The Garden of Time" dress code, with the glittery gown falling in a dazzling petal design. She paired the look with equally glitzy jewelry from Chopard. (See all the red carpet arrivals here.)
But just because the 32-year-old has climbed the Met's iconic steps multiple times, it doesn't mean she's always so calm and collected on fashion's biggest night. As she noted in a red carpet interview with Vanessa Hudgens during the 2022 affair, "It's the Met, I'm nervous."
"You'd think I would be over it," Emily quipped. "I mean, I relax a lot beforehand. I used to think 'I need to prep,' but now I go and enjoy myself."
So, what can invitees expect this year? Co-chaired by Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth and Anna Wintour, the 2024 Met Gala celebrates the opening of the "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" spring exhibition.
The gallery revolves around 50 historically significant pieces that are too fragile to ever be worn again, as well as pieces from Phillip Lim, Stella McCartney, Connor Ives, Elsa Schiaparelli, Yves Saint Laurent, Christian Dior and more that explore human's ever-changing relationship with the natural world.
"It is very much an ode to nature and the emotional poetics of fashion," Costume Institute curator Andrew Bolton previously told Vogue. "Fashion is one of the most emotional artistic forms because of its connection to the body. It is imbued with memory and emotions, and we relate to it very much via our senses. One thing I hope this show will activate is that sensorial appreciation of fashion."
To see all the fashion on the Met Gala red carpet, keep reading.
To see all the fashion on the Met Gala red carpet, keep reading.