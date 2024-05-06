Emily Ratajkowski Frees the Nipple in NSFW Met Gala 2024 Look

Watch : Met Gala: 50 of the Biggest Stars Who Have Slayed on Fashion’s Biggest Night!

You know you want to see what Emily Ratajkowski wore to the 2024 Met Gala.

The model certainly didn't disappoint on May 6, arriving to the costume ball—which benefits the Costume Institute at New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art—in a statement-making sheer Atalier Versace gown that was more than a little NSFW.

As a frequent guest of the stylish fundraiser, Emily made sure to adhere to this year's "The Garden of Time" dress code, with the glittery gown falling in a dazzling petal design. She paired the look with equally glitzy jewelry from Chopard. (See all the red carpet arrivals here.)

But just because the 32-year-old has climbed the Met's iconic steps multiple times, it doesn't mean she's always so calm and collected on fashion's biggest night. As she noted in a red carpet interview with Vanessa Hudgens during the 2022 affair, "It's the Met, I'm nervous."

"You'd think I would be over it," Emily quipped. "I mean, I relax a lot beforehand. I used to think 'I need to prep,' but now I go and enjoy myself."