Feast Your Ocean Eyes on Billie Eilish’s Met Gala 2023 Attire

Billie Eilish was not one to be missed at the 2023 Met Gala. See the 21-year-old’s red carpet look for the event, where the theme honored late designer Karl Lagerfeld.

We got everything we wanted in Billie Eilish's Met Gala look.

The "lovely" singer stepped out for the 2023 Met Gala in a Simone Rocha design. (See every star on the red carpet here.)

This fashion-forward appearance marks Billie's third time at the coveted event. Last year, she attended the gathering, which was themed "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," in a Gucci dress that featured a corset, green lace sleeves and a statement, fabric flower.

As Billie explained during an interview with Emma Chamberlain for Vogue at the time, the look was composed of pre-existing fabrics and jewelry to be eco-friendly.

"This is all existing Gucci materials," Billie shared. "We got some custom Gucci vegan leather shoes. This is all vintage jewelry. So, nothing was wasted and such."

At the time, Emma noted that her ensemble was like "thrifting" for the Met Gala, which is something that Billie resonates strongly with.

Bask in the Glamour of Billie Eilish's 2021 Met Gala Look

"I only thrifted," Billie recalled. "I don't know the last time I was in a store to buy clothes. When I was 11, it was like Target. But thrifting was the only thing I did. It was my favorite thing. It was my world."

As for the Grammy winner's first time attending the Met Gala?

She made her debut back in 2021, where she dropped jaws in a breathtaking attire that paid homage to Marilyn Monroe. At the time, Billie, who was a co-chair for the gala that year, graced the red carpet in a peach-colored gown by Oscar de la Renta. According to Vogue, the dress was an ode to the tulle gown that Marilyn wore to the Oscars in 1951.

At the event, Billie told E! News that she was "shivering and shaking" being it was new territory for her. Despite, being out of her comfort zone, Billie's nerves were mixed with joy.

"This is the first thing I've done in this realm at all," she noted. "I'm so excited. I have butterflies. I couldn't be happier."

To see all of the Met Gala 2023 red carpet looks, keep reading...

