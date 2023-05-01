Feast Your Ocean Eyes on Billie Eilish’s Met Gala 2023 Attire

Watch : Met Gala 2023 Co-Chairs Announced: Dua Lipa & More!

We got everything we wanted in Billie Eilish's Met Gala look.

The "lovely" singer stepped out for the 2023 Met Gala in a Simone Rocha design. (See every star on the red carpet here.)

This fashion-forward appearance marks Billie's third time at the coveted event. Last year, she attended the gathering, which was themed "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," in a Gucci dress that featured a corset, green lace sleeves and a statement, fabric flower.

As Billie explained during an interview with Emma Chamberlain for Vogue at the time, the look was composed of pre-existing fabrics and jewelry to be eco-friendly.

"This is all existing Gucci materials," Billie shared. "We got some custom Gucci vegan leather shoes. This is all vintage jewelry. So, nothing was wasted and such."

At the time, Emma noted that her ensemble was like "thrifting" for the Met Gala, which is something that Billie resonates strongly with.