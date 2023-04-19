Travis Barker’s Birthday Message to Kourtney Kardashian Celebrates All the Small Things—and PDA

You don't want to blink and miss this milestone.
Travis Barker penned a sweet love note for wife Kourtney Kardashian on her 44th birthday, her first after they tied the knot last year. And naturally, his Instagram tribute included both PDA pics and some racy shots.
"My soulmate. I'm so grateful that today you were born," the Blink-182 drummer wrote. "You deserve everything your heart desires. Nothing makes me happier than seeing you smile. You stole my heart the moment we met."
Travis, 47, added, "Happy birthday to the most beautiful amazing woman to walk the face of the earth. I love you my wife."
After first sharing some sweet photos of Kourtney playing Connect Four and making silly faces, he went risqué and ended the carousel with a shot of her bare behind, as seen through a pair of pants with a heart cutout. And over on his Instagram Story, Travis revealed a photo of himself kissing the Poosh founder's backside as she lounged in a bikini.
More snapshots from their love story—which began in 2021—celebrated all their little, everyday moments.
"Love how you fall asleep anywhere," he captioned one shot of her snoozing in the passenger seat of his car. And alongside a side-by-side pic of them in scrubs, he said, "Love having surgery with you because I don't want you to do it alone."
Kourtney—who headed to the desert over the weekend to support Travis during his band's performance at Coachella—responded to his sentimental pics by writing, "I'm crying because you make me so happy. I love you my husband."
To see more of their precious memories together, keep reading.