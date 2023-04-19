Travis Barker’s Birthday Message to Kourtney Kardashian Celebrates All the Small Things—and PDA

Watch : See Travis Barker's Loving Birthday Message to Kourtney Kardashian

You don't want to blink and miss this milestone.

Travis Barker penned a sweet love note for wife Kourtney Kardashian on her 44th birthday, her first after they tied the knot last year. And naturally, his Instagram tribute included both PDA pics and some racy shots.

"My soulmate. I'm so grateful that today you were born," the Blink-182 drummer wrote. "You deserve everything your heart desires. Nothing makes me happier than seeing you smile. You stole my heart the moment we met."

Travis, 47, added, "Happy birthday to the most beautiful amazing woman to walk the face of the earth. I love you my wife."

After first sharing some sweet photos of Kourtney playing Connect Four and making silly faces, he went risqué and ended the carousel with a shot of her bare behind, as seen through a pair of pants with a heart cutout. And over on his Instagram Story, Travis revealed a photo of himself kissing the Poosh founder's backside as she lounged in a bikini.